Seven MLS teams who must make a signing before the Primary Transfer Window closes

I have been covering this league for a million years, and one thing I can never quite get used to is the Primary Transfer Window stays open for a long, long, LONG time – nearly two-and-a-half months into the season, as a matter of fact. The official end date for this year’s version is May 4, which is a bit over two weeks from now and just a smidge under the 30% mark of the 2022 regular season.

Want a recent example of how teams can make the late-closing transfer window work for them by adding a difference-maker well after the season started? Here you go:

It is understandable the powers that be would keep the window open this long for one obvious reason: most leagues around the world are winding down by early May. Teams that are staying up mostly know it, and teams that are going down mostly know it, and both are more inclined to sell (for some of those teams going down, selling is likely considered a necessity). So keeping the transfer window open this long both gives MLS teams a chance to do some bargain hunting before the summer window feeding frenzy, and gives teams that have started their respective seasons in the torture chamber a chance to make an early enough change to potentially turn the whole damn thing around.

I bet you remember that goal! Did you also remember that almost 10% of the Galaxy’s season was in the books when it happened? Pretty significant roster addition that definitely was not going to happen in January!

We’re also seeing some creativity in how to leverage the transfer window from MLS teams this year. D.C. United signed DP attacker Taxi Fountas from Rapid Vienna this winter with the understanding that he’d come after his contract expired (June 30) and join when the Secondary Transfer Window opened (July 7). But if you’ve watched D.C. you know they need help right damn now, and Fountas was able to leverage a move – by, um, refusing to play, which didn’t go down so great in Austria, but business is business, I guess – and so United are getting their biggest offseason signing two months early.

Chicago Fire FC did something similar but different, purchasing highly-rated winger Jairo Torres from Liga MX side Atlas this winter and then agreeing the kid would show up on May 1 rather than right away. Atlas wanted to hold onto him for as long as possible because they have a title to defend (their first in 70 years!) and needed the kid’s help even getting to the liguilla to defend it in the first place. Torres himself has got roots and loyalty there, and so this turned into a super workable solution for everyone involved, except perhaps for those of us who have already watched three too many 0-0s involving the Fire this season.