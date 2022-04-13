FC Cincinnati sign DP midfielder Obinna Nwobodo from Turkey's Göztepe

The 25-year-old has signed a three-year deal with FC Cincinnati through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025. He will occupy an international roster spot.

“We’re excited to welcome Obinna to FC Cincinnati,” general manager Chris Albright said in a release. “His overall quality will complement our group, while his work rate and defensive presence in midfield are both exceptional. Obi is also a dedicated teammate with a character that fits what we’re trying to build. I’d like to thank our ownership group as they continue to demonstrate their commitment to this club.”