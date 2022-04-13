Transfer Tracker

FC Cincinnati sign DP midfielder Obinna Nwobodo from Turkey's Göztepe

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

FC Cincinnati have signed Nigerian midfielder Obinna Nwobodo as a Designated Player from Göztepe S.K. of the Turkish Süper Lig, the club announced Wednesday.

The 25-year-old has signed a three-year deal with FC Cincinnati through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025. He will occupy an international roster spot.

“We’re excited to welcome Obinna to FC Cincinnati,” general manager Chris Albright said in a release. “His overall quality will complement our group, while his work rate and defensive presence in midfield are both exceptional. Obi is also a dedicated teammate with a character that fits what we’re trying to build. I’d like to thank our ownership group as they continue to demonstrate their commitment to this club.”

A former Nigerian U-20 international, he departs Göztepe ranking first in the Turkish Süper Lig in tackles (121), ball recoveries (432), and pressures (772) this season. His 93 interceptions also rank among the best in the league.

Prior to his time in the Süper Lig, Nwobodo featured extensively with Újpest FC in Hungary’s NB I, the country’s top flight. With Újpest, he scored 15 goals and added 22 assists in four seasons.

“Obinna is an elite ball-winning midfielder that adds a different dynamic to our team,” head coach Pat Noonan said in a release. “His ability to break up plays, combined with his forward-first mentality make him an excellent addition to our group.”

Nwobodo is the first major signing of the Albright/Noonan era from beyond MLS, giving them a midfield anchor alongside standouts like No. 10 Luciano Acosta and striker Brandon Vazquez.

Transfer Tracker FC Cincinnati

Related Stories

Vancouver Whitecaps FC sign Cristian Dájome to extension through 2024 season
Sources: Vancouver Whitecaps in advanced talks to sign Nimes midfielder Andres Cubas
DC United sign midfielder Jackson Hopkins as homegrown player
More News
More News
Vancouver Whitecaps FC sign Cristian Dájome to extension through 2024 season
Transfer Tracker

Vancouver Whitecaps FC sign Cristian Dájome to extension through 2024 season
Sources: Vancouver Whitecaps in advanced talks to sign Nimes midfielder Andres Cubas
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Sources: Vancouver Whitecaps in advanced talks to sign Nimes midfielder Andres Cubas
Portland Timbers, Portland Thorns to play mixed-teams match to benefit Ukraine

Portland Timbers, Portland Thorns to play mixed-teams match to benefit Ukraine
DC United sign midfielder Jackson Hopkins as homegrown player
Transfer Tracker

DC United sign midfielder Jackson Hopkins as homegrown player
FC Cincinnati sign DP midfielder Obinna Nwobodo from Turkey's Göztepe
Transfer Tracker

FC Cincinnati sign DP midfielder Obinna Nwobodo from Turkey's Göztepe
Liga MX, again: MLS must go through Pumas to win 2022 CCL title 
CONCACAF Champions League

Liga MX, again: MLS must go through Pumas to win 2022 CCL title 
More News
Video
Video
More lethal in the final third: Leal’s service or Ebobisse’s finishing? | Quicker Stats presented by Bounty
1:00

More lethal in the final third: Leal’s service or Ebobisse’s finishing? | Quicker Stats presented by Bounty
Surfing coach: Steve Cherundolo on life in LA and his time with the USMNT
2:45
The Call Up

Surfing coach: Steve Cherundolo on life in LA and his time with the USMNT
HIGHLIGHTS: Inter Miami CF U17 vs AS Roma U17
1:11

HIGHLIGHTS: Inter Miami CF U17 vs AS Roma U17
HIGHLIGHTS: Flamengo U17 vs Philadelphia Union U17
1:13

HIGHLIGHTS: Flamengo U17 vs Philadelphia Union U17
More Video
Who ya got?!

Who ya got?!

Free to play. Easy to Play. Correctly predict the outcome in six matches and you could win the $50,000 jackpot!