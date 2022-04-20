Report: Carlos Vela, LAFC finalizing contract extension

But with McIntyre citing a source who said a deal is “as good as done," the 33-year-old Mexican captain could be long for more days at Banc of California Stadium.

Vela is out of contract at the Black & Gold come June 30, with his long-term future in MLS a constant topic throughout the 2022 season’s early stages.

Carlos Vela could be staying at LAFC after all, with Doug McIntyre of FOX Sports reporting Tuesday evening that the club and star forward are close to finalizing a new Designated Player contract.

Vela joined LAFC as their first-ever DP ahead of their 2018 expansion season, becoming the face of the club after time in Europe at Arsenal (Premier League), Real Sociedad (La Liga) and more.

It’s been a perfect match ever since, with Vela winning Landon Donovan MLS MVP honors in 2019 behind what’s still the greatest statistical season in league history: 34 goals and 15 assists across 31 games.

He was limited by injuries the last two seasons, but has found strong form under first-year boss Steve Cherundolo in 2022 with four goals and two assists in seven matches.