Transfer Tracker

Report: Carlos Vela, LAFC finalizing contract extension

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report

Carlos Vela could be staying at LAFC after all, with Doug McIntyre of FOX Sports reporting Tuesday evening that the club and star forward are close to finalizing a new Designated Player contract.

Vela is out of contract at the Black & Gold come June 30, with his long-term future in MLS a constant topic throughout the 2022 season’s early stages. 

But with McIntyre citing a source who said a deal is “as good as done," the 33-year-old Mexican captain could be long for more days at Banc of California Stadium.

Vela joined LAFC as their first-ever DP ahead of their 2018 expansion season, becoming the face of the club after time in Europe at Arsenal (Premier League), Real Sociedad (La Liga) and more.

It’s been a perfect match ever since, with Vela winning Landon Donovan MLS MVP honors in 2019 behind what’s still the greatest statistical season in league history: 34 goals and 15 assists across 31 games.

He was limited by injuries the last two seasons, but has found strong form under first-year boss Steve Cherundolo in 2022 with four goals and two assists in seven matches.

Vela is currently one of LAFC’s two DPs, with Uruguay international forward Brian Rodriguez the other. They have an open spot after recently completing the permanent transfer of forward Diego Rossi to Turkish Süper Lig side Fenerbahce following a loan period.

Related Stories

LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo addresses open DP spot, Carlos Vela contract status
Hat trick hero! LAFC's Carlos Vela named MLS Week 1 Player of the Week
Los Angeles Football Club Carlos Vela Transfer Tracker

Related Stories

Source: Atlanta United increase chase for USMNT, Mallorca forward Matthew Hoppe
Source: Orlando City sign Argentine winger Gaston Gonzalez
Vancouver Whitecaps FC sign Cristian Dájome to extension through 2024 season
More News
More News
Report: Carlos Vela, LAFC finalizing contract extension
Transfer Tracker

Report: Carlos Vela, LAFC finalizing contract extension
Chicago & Columbus upset, Dallas & Miami advance in Third Round
U.S. Open Cup

Chicago & Columbus upset, Dallas & Miami advance in Third Round
Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Week 7?
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Week 7?
Generation adidas Cup Rising XI: What's next for homegrown GA Cup veterans?
Generation adidas Cup

Generation adidas Cup Rising XI: What's next for homegrown GA Cup veterans?
Source: Atlanta United increase chase for USMNT, Mallorca forward Matthew Hoppe
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Source: Atlanta United increase chase for USMNT, Mallorca forward Matthew Hoppe
Generation adidas Cup Best XI: Seattle, Portland and LAFC prospects stand out in 2022 
Generation adidas Cup

Generation adidas Cup Best XI: Seattle, Portland and LAFC prospects stand out in 2022 
More News
Video
Video
OWN GOAL: Frank Nodarse, Rio Grande Valley FC Toros - 9th minute
0:25

OWN GOAL: Frank Nodarse, Rio Grande Valley FC Toros - 9th minute
GOAL: Maxi Rodriguez, Detroit City FC - 64th minute
0:46

GOAL: Maxi Rodriguez, Detroit City FC - 64th minute
GOAL: Álvaro Barreal, FC Cincinnati - 99th minute
0:29

GOAL: Álvaro Barreal, FC Cincinnati - 99th minute
GOAL: Paul Marie, San Jose Earthquakes - 37th minute
1:01

GOAL: Paul Marie, San Jose Earthquakes - 37th minute
More Video
Who ya got?!

Who ya got?!

Free to play. Easy to Play. Correctly predict the outcome in six matches and you could win the $50,000 jackpot!