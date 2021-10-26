Top young-player performances in MLS Week 32

One of the beautiful things about trusting and investing in young talent is how quickly they can blossom, how dramatically they’ll grow under the right circumstances. Take a glance at Gabriel Slonina ’s official mug shot, for example: Most casual observers would say that’s a child staring back at them, a kid probably still waiting on his final growth spurt.

But at 17, “Gaga” is very much the man in Chicago today. The Fire homegrown bagged two victories over the past week, surviving a 4-3 barn-burner in Cincinnati before stoning playoff-chasing Real Salt Lake for a 1-0 win in front of more than 31,000 at his club’s spirited 2021 home finale at Soldier Field. That’s his fourth clean sheet of the year and it brings his, and his club’s, record to 3-3-2 during his current string of starts, which began in mid-September. Extend that over an entire season and you’d have a very real playoff push in the Windy City right now.