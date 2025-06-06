USMNT vs. Türkiye: MLS-heavy roster looks to "prove a point"  

“All these guys that are here deserve to be here. All of them have different skill sets and are going to be able to help our team moving forward. But playing with everyone, the vibes are high right now. Everyone here is ready to take their opportunity and ready to prove a point.”

“When I saw the roster I was quite excited, to be honest with you, because being a kid that came through MLS, had their first opportunity to play with the national team while I was still in MLS, I know how hard you have to work to be a little bit more respected,” said Adams, one of only six World Cup 2022 veterans on the current roster, as he fielded questions from reporters alongside Agyemang in a Friday media availability.

A key through line: Both leveraged their excellence in MLS to climb the USMNT ladder, as is the case with a large chunk of the group currently working under head coach Mauricio Pochettino. Fifteen members of the Gold Cup roster named on Thursday play in the league, while another seven started in MLS before moving on to European adventures.

Yet Adams’ ahead-of-the-curve development with the New York Red Bulls and extensive European experiences make him a wizened US men’s national team veteran – 44 US caps vs. just four – by comparison with Charlotte FC ’s fast-rising star, a late-bloomer Cinderella story who’s rocketed from Division III college soccer to the international level in barely five years.

Chance to impress

It says much about the current state of the USMNT that both Adams and Agyemang could turn out to be equally important in this crucial summer.

The Gold Cup represents the Yanks’ final batch of competitive matches before next year’s World Cup. Saturday’s warm-up friendly vs. Türkiye in East Hartford, Connecticut – a cherished homecoming for local product Agyemang – and a send-off match vs. Switzerland in Nashville next week offer timely stages to impress the coaching staff against top European opposition.

“I've grown up around this stadium my whole life,” said Agyemang, whose family home sits a couple of miles away from Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. “To have this opportunity to be there, it's going to be amazing. I mean, for me, it's a nice feeling, because it shows your commitment paid out. And I've grown up in the system, and being able to make it to the stage, it's a blessing.”

Pochettino has made clear that in light of the poor performances in the last FIFA window, namely struggles in the Concacaf Nations League finals, just about everyone still has a chance to earn a place – or must reassert their existing credentials.

“For sure, in the 26 players that are with us, I think 80% of the players are going to have the possibility to play in these two games," said ‘Poch’ in Friday’s matchday-1 press conference.