USMNT vs. Türkiye: MLS-heavy roster looks to "prove a point"  

As far as birth dates go, Tyler Adams is only a year and a half older than Patrick Agyemang.
Yet Adams’ ahead-of-the-curve development with the New York Red Bulls and extensive European experiences make him a wizened US men’s national team veteran – 44 US caps vs. just four – by comparison with Charlotte FC’s fast-rising star, a late-bloomer Cinderella story who’s rocketed from Division III college soccer to the international level in barely five years.
A key through line: Both leveraged their excellence in MLS to climb the USMNT ladder, as is the case with a large chunk of the group currently working under head coach Mauricio Pochettino. Fifteen members of the Gold Cup roster named on Thursday play in the league, while another seven started in MLS before moving on to European adventures.
“When I saw the roster I was quite excited, to be honest with you, because being a kid that came through MLS, had their first opportunity to play with the national team while I was still in MLS, I know how hard you have to work to be a little bit more respected,” said Adams, one of only six World Cup 2022 veterans on the current roster, as he fielded questions from reporters alongside Agyemang in a Friday media availability.
“All these guys that are here deserve to be here. All of them have different skill sets and are going to be able to help our team moving forward. But playing with everyone, the vibes are high right now. Everyone here is ready to take their opportunity and ready to prove a point.”
Chance to impress
It says much about the current state of the USMNT that both Adams and Agyemang could turn out to be equally important in this crucial summer.
The Gold Cup represents the Yanks’ final batch of competitive matches before next year’s World Cup. Saturday’s warm-up friendly vs. Türkiye in East Hartford, Connecticut – a cherished homecoming for local product Agyemang – and a send-off match vs. Switzerland in Nashville next week offer timely stages to impress the coaching staff against top European opposition.
“I've grown up around this stadium my whole life,” said Agyemang, whose family home sits a couple of miles away from Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. “To have this opportunity to be there, it's going to be amazing. I mean, for me, it's a nice feeling, because it shows your commitment paid out. And I've grown up in the system, and being able to make it to the stage, it's a blessing.”
Pochettino has made clear that in light of the poor performances in the last FIFA window, namely struggles in the Concacaf Nations League finals, just about everyone still has a chance to earn a place – or must reassert their existing credentials.
“For sure, in the 26 players that are with us, I think 80% of the players are going to have the possibility to play in these two games," said ‘Poch’ in Friday’s matchday-1 press conference.
“It's a great opportunity for us to settle things that sometimes are difficult when you only have a few days to train, and you need to play. I think now is a great opportunity to be together during one month, nearly one month, or one month and a few weeks,” the Argentine manager added. “And then we will see; always is about the opportunity. You need to provide the opportunity to the players, and the player maybe can take or not, but the important thing now is to trust in this roster and try to compete, believing that we can win.”
Gold Cup looms
Many of Adams’ usual colleagues are absent: Weston McKennie, Tim Weah and Gio Reyna via their clubs’ participation in the Club World Cup this month, Christian Pulisic due to a desire for rest after two draining seasons at AC Milan, Yunus Musah because of unspecified personal reasons and a host of other European-based regulars due to injury or Pochettino’s own selection decisions.
“That is the circumstance that we have, and we need to adapt,” said Pochettino. “I think it's important not to pay too much attention, is only to try to believe in and to provide the players a good environment for them to perform and fight for a place, and to be in the World Cup in one year. Of course, different players that maybe with the opportunity to be here are not here for different circumstances, but we cannot change that reality.”
The US kick off the Gold Cup vs. Trinidad and Tobago on June 15 at the San Jose Earthquakes’ PayPal Park, continue vs. guest side Saudi Arabia at Austin FC’s Q2 Stadium four days later, then conclude group-stage play against Haiti at hulking AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on June 22.
On paper, the Yanks should top the group. Yet nothing can be taken for granted given their underachievement over the past year.
“Time definitely flies. I wouldn't say we're quite in a transition period, but we're probably in a little bit of a learning period,” said Adams. “We've had to adapt to different things, new principles, new players coming in, getting familiar with each other, finding out each other's tendencies, and finding the best way to succeed on the field. And I think that always takes a little bit of time.
“But we have a great opportunity in front of us right now, a lot of new faces, new energy, which I think is going to be great for the team.”