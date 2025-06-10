Patrick Agyemang's long-shot road to Charlotte FC, USMNT stardom

"But I think it's important, as we continue to build this roster and bring new guys in, that we have good people in our squad as well, so that continues to build a culture, and he's going to be important for us moving forward.”

“Pat's addition to the team has been great,” midfield leader and New York Red Bulls product Tyler Adams said in the lead-up to the match. “His skill set speaks for itself on the field. You can see just in front of goal how dangerous he is and the attributes that he has.

Many of the coaches and families who knew him back in those younger days were on hand at Rentschler Field on Saturday as Agyemang made an emotional return to his hometown, this time as the USMNT’s starting No. 9 in a friendly vs. Türkiye.

“I'm happy for him. He's earned where he's got to, and the thing he knows is, just continue the work ahead. You can’t stop working. You can't think you've made it, because things can change very quickly. But he's done a fantastic job.”

“Really, the biggest thing with Pat is that he's just such a nice kid,” URI coach Gareth Elliott told MLSsoccer.com. “He's got this big, gregarious smile. He lights up a room. He's always laughing, he's always smiling, he's always dancing. I think you see it in his goal-scoring antics after the goals. You know, I'm always laughing at him, seeing him doing all these different things, the phone calls and all the other stuff.

They’re just as likely to wax poetic about the quality of person he is to make it all possible, though.

The 24-year-old has come quite a long way on the pitch, as any of his former coaches can and will explain in detail, a painstaking process of personal growth that’s powered his rise from obscurity to one of the top young strikers in MLS, the subject of the latest edition of “Breakaway."

“I knew his high school coach, who said you should take a look at this guy; he wants to play in college. And you know, I'm not coaching at Clemson or UConn or anything. So we're looking at guys that might be a little under the radar a little, have something that's holding them back.”

“He was a standout because he was a little quicker than everybody else,” recalled DeVito to MLSsoccer.com. “Patrick matured late physically, and so he was a skinny little thing. But he was a handful to deal with.

In other words, there were few signs of the fledgling talent under the surface, and even fewer observers in any sort of position to spot it. Greg DeVito, his coach at Eastern Connecticut, first glimpsed Agyemang play around age 15 or 16 at “an OK level of club soccer,” while coaching an opposing team.

Hartford Soccer Club, where he played for a team called the Hartford Hellions during his adolescence, is not known as a youth powerhouse. It’s well removed from the alphabet soup of elite national competitions like MLS NEXT and ECNL, whose events draw the lion’s share of college and professional scouts. Agyemang shined on his high school team, a level of play nudged to the margins over the past decade or two by the aforementioned national youth leagues, while also competing with distinction in volleyball and indoor track.

Long before he was a contender for a FIFA 2026 World Cup spot, before he became a cult hero at CLTFC – even well before he turned heads at the MLS College Showcase, prompting the club to acquire him with the 12th overall pick in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft – Agyemang was a gangly kid in East Hartford, dreaming of a soccer career but well removed from the typical pathways by which they’re reached in the United States.

Back where it all began for Patrick Agyemang 💫🇺🇸 A chance to play on the same field in East Hartford where his dreams of playing for the @USMNT began—𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐞𝐚𝐧𝐬 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞. pic.twitter.com/akZFLjF8GP

College breakout

ECSU is an NCAA Division III program, where no athletic scholarships are awarded. While it’s not entirely unheard-of for D3 players to reach the pros – New Zealand World Cup veteran and former D.C. United star Ryan Nelsen and a few other MLS alums have made such a leap – it’s quite rare, because a prospect’s physical and technical abilities have usually made themselves clear by college age.

Agyemang was different.

“He was a late bloomer,” said DeVito. “Everybody matures physically at a different age, and so because of that, even though he was a good player, and even though he had talent, he wasn't highly recruited. Even coming to college, he was only 17 when he finally came to college, coming in right away, playing against 20-, 21-, 22-, 23-year-olds … every kid has their own pathway.”

Agyemang was following in the footsteps of his older brother Emmanuel, who was already a trusted defender for the Warriors, and deferred to his sibling in at least one noteworthy area. Even his eye-catching stats as a sophomore, when he scored the seventh-most goals in all of D3 (21g/7a) to draw the attention of several Division I schools, don’t fully tell the story of how rapidly he was developing.

“He had at least six or seven penalties that he won that he didn't even take; he let his brother Emmanuel take,” explained DeVito. “Emmanuel is very good at taking pens and never missed. He was so calm and so collected.

“So Pat could have had upwards of 30 goals. And so that's where the human piece comes in, and just what a good human being he is.”

It was obvious to DeVito and his staff that their young attacker – who also spent time as a winger, honing those dribbling skills that nowadays make him such a menace to defenders in space – was capable of a higher level. He would soon prove as much with 19g/12a in his 37 matches at Rhode Island, though Elliott was blown away right on arrival.

“We obviously had video of him and things of that nature, but we didn't see him really, truly play live in person until he came in that first spring,” said the Rams’ Northern Irish head coach.