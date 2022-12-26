The 30 wildest and wackiest moments from the 2022 MLS season

Your 2022 MLS Comeback Player of the Year is, of course, Gonzalo Higuaín. You probably know his story of triumph by now. But in case you forgot: Higuaín fought his way through the hardship of scoring 12 goals with nine assists in 2,457 minutes in 2021 to score 16 times with three assists in 1,750 minutes in 2022. I’m not crying, you’re crying (for the record: his official ballot cites very valid family and injury-related reasons).