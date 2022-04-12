Sporting Kansas City, Jose Mauri reach mutual contract termination

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Mutual contract termination

Sporting Kansas City have mutually agreed to terminate the contract of midfielder Jose Mauri after an eight-month run in MLS, the club announced Tuesday.

Mauri ultimately had one goal and one assist across 10 matches (eight starts) for SKC, last featuring on Feb. 27 (opening weekend) in a 3-1 loss at Atlanta United. He played 27 minutes as a second-half substitute for Oriol Rosell, though was removed well before the final whistle.

The move opens an international roster spot on SKC’s roster.