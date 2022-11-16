NYCFC strike deal for soccer-specific stadium in Queens

"Now here we are today. The personification of that dream, of that vision, has been living in cities across America and throughout Canada. Today is one of the most momentous days in the history of our great league."

"When we founded our league 27 years ago, we had a theme that we wanted to be a league for a new America, a country that's diverse, that's young, that's connected with passion, with a global game, the beautiful game," said MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

The proposed plans include a 25,000-seat dedicated stadium that will be entirely privately funded, as well as 2,500 units of 100% affordable housing. The venue will be built with union labor and has a 2027 target debut date.

MLS Cup 2021 champions New York City FC have formed a partnership alongside Mayor Eric Adams, Council Member Francisco Moya, labor unions, and the Queens Development Group that will bring a new mixed-use, mixed-income neighborhood to the Willets Point community in Queens.

NYCFC originally joined MLS in 2015 as an expansion team and have primarily played at Yankee Stadium, a Major League Baseball venue in the Bronx. They’ve also played at Red Bull Arena and other venues in the Tri-State Area when scheduling conflicts arose.

"Our fans were itinerant spectators who needed new GPS coordinates to attend games week to week in different locations," said NYCFC vice chairman Marty Edelman. "But that incomplete condition ends today. We have come home to Queens, to Willets Point."

This new project would keep NYCFC in New York’s five boroughs, with the Queens-based land right near Citi Field (home of the MLB’s New York Mets) and USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (where the US Open is held).

NYCFC’s stadium will be within walking distance of the subway system’s Mets-Willets Point station and the Long Island Rail Road. They're expected to share parking with the Mets.