Philadelphia Union trainer Paul Rushing suspended after NYCFC altercation

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued several fines and one suspension following the Philadelphia Union and New York City FC's Week 16 match at Subaru Park.
Philadelphia trainer suspended
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has suspended Philadelphia Union head athletic trainer Paul Rushing for one additional match (two matches total) and fined Rushing an undisclosed amount for exhibiting physical and aggressive behavior toward opposition player(s) in the 77th minute of Philadelphia’s match against New York City FC on Sunday, June 26.
The play was reviewed under Disciplinary Committee Parameter 2, in which the MLS Disciplinary Committee may act where the officials see an incident and issue a red card. The Disciplinary Committee may review the play for further disciplinary action, over and above the mandatory suspension and fine. Under Parameter 2, supplemental discipline (suspension and/or fine) will be administered if the Disciplinary Committee believes the offense is egregious in nature, and/or it must act to protect player safety, and/or it must protect the integrity of the game, and/or the player is guilty of repeat behavior.
Rushing will serve his red card suspension during Philadelphia’s match on June 29 against Chicago Fire FC. The athletic trainer will serve the additional match suspension during Philadelphia’s match on July 3 against the Columbus Crew.
Mass Confrontation Policy violations
New York City FC and the Philadelphia Union have been found in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy during the 77th minute of their match on Sunday, June 26.
Philadelphia have violated the Mass Confrontation Policy for a second time this season, and the organization and head coach Jim Curtin have been fined an undisclosed amount for their actions. NYCFC have violated the Mass Confrontation Policy for a second time this season, and the organization has been fined an undisclosed amount for their actions. Head coach Nick Cushing has been issued an Official Warning for his first violation of the season.
Due to their role in the mass confrontation, NYCFC midfielder Nicolás Acevedo, and Philadelphia Union midfielders José Martínez and Daniel Gazdag have been fined an undisclosed amount for inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation.
Martinez inappropriate gesture
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Philadelphia Union midfielder José Martínez an undisclosed amount for making an inappropriate gesture after Philadelphia’s match against New York City FC on Sunday, June 26.