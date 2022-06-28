Disciplinary Committee Decision

Philadelphia Union trainer Paul Rushing suspended after NYCFC altercation

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued several fines and one suspension following the Philadelphia Union and New York City FC's Week 16 match at Subaru Park.

Philadelphia trainer suspended

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has suspended Philadelphia Union head athletic trainer Paul Rushing for one additional match (two matches total) and fined Rushing an undisclosed amount for exhibiting physical and aggressive behavior toward opposition player(s) in the 77th minute of Philadelphia’s match against New York City FC on Sunday, June 26.

The play was reviewed under Disciplinary Committee Parameter 2, in which the MLS Disciplinary Committee may act where the officials see an incident and issue a red card. The Disciplinary Committee may review the play for further disciplinary action, over and above the mandatory suspension and fine. Under Parameter 2, supplemental discipline (suspension and/or fine) will be administered if the Disciplinary Committee believes the offense is egregious in nature, and/or it must act to protect player safety, and/or it must protect the integrity of the game, and/or the player is guilty of repeat behavior.

Rushing will serve his red card suspension during Philadelphia’s match on June 29 against Chicago Fire FC. The athletic trainer will serve the additional match suspension during Philadelphia’s match on July 3 against the Columbus Crew.

Mass Confrontation Policy violations

New York City FC and the Philadelphia Union have been found in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy during the 77th minute of their match on Sunday, June 26.

Philadelphia have violated the Mass Confrontation Policy for a second time this season, and the organization and head coach Jim Curtin have been fined an undisclosed amount for their actions. NYCFC have violated the Mass Confrontation Policy for a second time this season, and the organization has been fined an undisclosed amount for their actions. Head coach Nick Cushing has been issued an Official Warning for his first violation of the season.

Due to their role in the mass confrontation, NYCFC midfielder Nicolás Acevedo, and Philadelphia Union midfielders José Martínez and Daniel Gazdag have been fined an undisclosed amount for inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation.

Martinez inappropriate gesture

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Philadelphia Union midfielder José Martínez an undisclosed amount for making an inappropriate gesture after Philadelphia’s match against New York City FC on Sunday, June 26.

Disciplinary Committee Decision Philadelphia Union New York City FC

Related Stories

MLS Disciplinary Committee fines Real Salt Lake assistant Brett Jacobs
New York Red Bulls forward Patryk Klimala suspended for MLS Week 15
MLS Disciplinary Committee suspends Atlanta's Thiago Almada, fines Gonzalo Pineda
More News
More News
Philadelphia Union trainer Paul Rushing suspended after NYCFC altercation
Disciplinary Committee Decision

Philadelphia Union trainer Paul Rushing suspended after NYCFC altercation
2022 MLS NEXT Cup streaming schedule

2022 MLS NEXT Cup streaming schedule
Source: USMNT's Zack Steffen nearing loan to Middlesbrough from Manchester City
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Source: USMNT's Zack Steffen nearing loan to Middlesbrough from Manchester City
LAFC re-sign Carlos Vela as Designated Player through 2023
Transfer Tracker

LAFC re-sign Carlos Vela as Designated Player through 2023
New England Revolution sign Tommy McNamara to contract extension
Transfer Tracker

New England Revolution sign Tommy McNamara to contract extension
Colorado Rapids transfer Nicolas Mezquida to Greece's Volos FC
Transfer Tracker

Colorado Rapids transfer Nicolas Mezquida to Greece's Volos FC
More News
Video
Video
Taking Lessons from a Club Legend | Season 3 – Episode 1
8:18

Taking Lessons from a Club Legend | Season 3 – Episode 1
MLS NEXT Cup u15 Highlights: IMG Academy vs. Charlotte FC | June 28, 2022
1:32

MLS NEXT Cup u15 Highlights: IMG Academy vs. Charlotte FC | June 28, 2022
MLS NEXT Cup u16 Highlights: Weston FC vs. De Anza Force | June 28, 2022
1:46

MLS NEXT Cup u16 Highlights: Weston FC vs. De Anza Force | June 28, 2022
MLS NEXT Cup u15 Highlights: Sacramento Republic vs. New York Red Bulls | June 28, 2022
1:13

MLS NEXT Cup u15 Highlights: Sacramento Republic vs. New York Red Bulls | June 28, 2022
More Video
Vote for MLS All-Stars!

Vote for MLS All-Stars!

Help select the 2022 MLS All-Stars team. Cast your vote now!