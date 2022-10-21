Atlanta United’s Josef Martinez wins 2022 AT&T 5G MLS Goal of the Year fan vote

Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez has won the 2022 AT&T 5G MLS Goal of the Year award for his stunning bicycle kick against the New England Revolution on Oct. 1, Major League Soccer announced Thursday.

Martinez's moment of magic came in the 81st minute of a 2-1 road defeat, with the Venezuelan international acrobatically volleying home Brooks Lennon's cross to the far post. Not even 2022 Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year runner-up Djordje Petrović could stop the brilliant strike.

Martinez's bicycle kick was his final tally of the 2022 campaign, giving him nine goals and four assists on the year. The Five Stripes legend is now two goals shy of joining the 100-goal club in MLS.

An Atlanta United player has won Goal of the Year three times, with Martinez (2019) and Héctor Villalba (2017) being the previous honorees.