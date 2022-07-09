PK hat trick! NYCFC becomes first team to earn three penalty kicks in an MLS match

History was made in the Bronx Saturday afternoon when New York City FC became the first club in MLS history awarded three penalty kicks in the same match — and it all happened in the first half of their Heineken Rivalry Week showdown with the New England Revolution.
Talles Magno earned the first penalty kick in the 10th minute when referee Tim Ford ruled he was fouled by Andrew Farrell in the box. The Brazilian sent Revs goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic the wrong way to put NYCFC in front, 1-0.
Taty Castellanos then stepped to the spot for the first of his two PKs in the 34th minute after Henry Kessler made contact with him in the box on a cross played in.
Petrovic made the diving save, but Castellanos got his revenge in the 44th minute after Farrell was sent off for a DOGSO shove into the Argentine’s back. Castellanos converted his attempt for his league-leading 11th goal of the season.