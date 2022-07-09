Rivalry Week

PK hat trick! NYCFC becomes first team to earn three penalty kicks in an MLS match

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

History was made in the Bronx Saturday afternoon when New York City FC became the first club in MLS history awarded three penalty kicks in the same match — and it all happened in the first half of their Heineken Rivalry Week showdown with the New England Revolution.

Talles Magno earned the first penalty kick in the 10th minute when referee Tim Ford ruled he was fouled by Andrew Farrell in the box. The Brazilian sent Revs goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic the wrong way to put NYCFC in front, 1-0. 

Taty Castellanos then stepped to the spot for the first of his two PKs in the 34th minute after Henry Kessler made contact with him in the box on a cross played in.

Petrovic made the diving save, but Castellanos got his revenge in the 44th minute after Farrell was sent off for a DOGSO shove into the Argentine’s back. Castellanos converted his attempt for his league-leading 11th goal of the season.

Rivalry Week New York City FC

Related Stories

"Someone owes an apology:" Bruce Arena, Revolution lament three PKs conceded vs. NYCFC
Seattle Sounders standard: After CCL triumph, “dynasty” chases more
Why LAFC? Gareth Bale explains step after leaving Real Madrid
More News
More News
"Someone owes an apology:" Bruce Arena, Revolution lament three PKs conceded vs. NYCFC
Rivalry Week

"Someone owes an apology:" Bruce Arena, Revolution lament three PKs conceded vs. NYCFC
PK hat trick! NYCFC becomes first team to earn three penalty kicks in an MLS match

PK hat trick! NYCFC becomes first team to earn three penalty kicks in an MLS match
Vancouver Whitecaps homegrown Damiano Pecile transferred to Venezia FC
Transfer Tracker

Vancouver Whitecaps homegrown Damiano Pecile transferred to Venezia FC
Source: DC United, Wayne Rooney hold talks about head coach position

Source: DC United, Wayne Rooney hold talks about head coach position
New York Red Bulls sign Ugandan midfielder Steven Sserwadda from Red Bulls II

New York Red Bulls sign Ugandan midfielder Steven Sserwadda from Red Bulls II
Seattle Sounders standard: After CCL triumph, “dynasty” chases more

Seattle Sounders standard: After CCL triumph, “dynasty” chases more
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: New York City FC vs. New England Revolution | July 09, 2022
4:08

HIGHLIGHTS: New York City FC vs. New England Revolution | July 09, 2022
GOAL: Valentín Castellanos, NYCFC - 82nd minute
0:46

GOAL: Valentín Castellanos, NYCFC - 82nd minute
GOAL: Gustavo Bou, New England Revolution - 77th minute
0:43

GOAL: Gustavo Bou, New England Revolution - 77th minute
GOAL: Gabriel Pereira, NYCFC - 49th minute
1:10

GOAL: Gabriel Pereira, NYCFC - 49th minute
More Video
Vote for MLS All-Stars!

Vote for MLS All-Stars!

Help select the 2022 MLS All-Stars team. Cast your vote now!