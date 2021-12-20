The 26 wildest and wackiest moments from MLS' 26th season

After folks first took notice of him walking around the crowd, I got a tip that the Crew had been moved to a new locker room for this game. Their current locker room had an occupant. Kanye hadn’t left the stadium since his “album release” party two nights before. I confirmed with Atlanta United staff and not long after we all found out from some of the scary and very intense celebrity news outlets that Kanye hadn’t just left all his stuff in the visitor’s locker room, he had decided to live there for a while to finish the album he had an album release party for the previous night.