Team of the Week presented by Audi: New York Red Bulls make their case in Week 11

Week 11 produced arguably the New York Red Bulls ’ biggest win yet under head coach Gerhard Struber, and their 2-1 victory at Orlando City SC shapes the latest Team of the Week presented by Audi.

Patryk Klimala led the way with two assists, continuing his strong start after signing a Young Designated Player deal upon leaving Celtic. And Struber marshals the 3-5-2 formation, while midfielder Sean Davis and goalkeeper Carlos Coronel grabbed spots on the bench. RBNY have Orlando’s number this year, also earning a 2-1 win before the June international break.

Chicago Fire FC made fireworks on July 4th weekend, with Raphael Wicky's team taking a 3-0 win over Atlanta United. Ignacio Aliseda had two goals and one assist in the comprehensive evening at Soldier Field, while Alvaro Medran had one assist while dictating the tempo from central midfield.

D.C. United made a statement of intent in their 7-1 win over Toronto FC, a result that ultimately resulted in Chris Armas being dismissed as TFC coach. Andy Najar (two assists) and Kevin Paredes (one goal) impressed throughout in wide spaces, factoring into nearly every key play in the Eastern Conference blowout.