Recap: Real Salt Lake 0, LAFC 1

Both sides had their chances throughout the night, but the match would stay scoreless all the way until the 69th minute, when Cifuentes scored what wound up standing as the lone goal of the match with a rocket shot off a feed from Eddie Segura.

LAFC had the best early opportunity in the first half, courtesy of a free kick that was both won and taken by Carlos Vela. The star Mexico international nearly bagged the opener in spectacular fashion from the dead-ball look from just outside the area, but saw his bending shot denied by the woodwork.

Pablo Ruiz had perhaps RSL's best look at a first-half opener just before the half-hour mark, unleashing a knuckling shot from distance that forced LAFC goalkeeper Tomas Romero to lay out to his left to make the save, which wound up ensuring the opening frame would end scoreless.

RSL had a pair of good looks to start the second half, first shortly after the restart at the back end of a counterattack that ended with a scorching effort from Albert Rusnak. But Romero was up to the task again, making a reaction save that preserved the 0-0 deadlock. The hosts then came inches from the opener again in the 63rd minute when Rusnak found a wide-open Maikel Chang for a golden opportunity with a cross inside the area but Chang saw his shot on target saved by Romero again.

Romero's heroics would prove consequential, as LAFC finally found the breakthrough goal on 69 minutes. It was Cifuentes who did the honors, pouncing on a cross from Segura after a slick backheel setup from Vela, allowing the Ecuadorian to slot home the shot past RSL goalkeeper David Ochoa.