Team of the Matchday: FC Cincinnati, Nashville SC produce statement wins 

Midweek MLS opened the door for household names and breakout stars to slot onto the Team of the Matchday presented by Audi for Matchday 25.
Full team (3-4-3, left to right)
Starters: Matt Freese (NYC) - Andy Najar (NSH), Olwethu Makhanya (PHI), Eddie Segura (LAFC) - Pep Biel (CLT), Evander (CIN), Albert Rusnák (SEA), Emil Forsberg (RBNY) - Myrto Uzuni (ATX), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (RBNY), Petar Musa (DAL)
Coach: Pat Noonan (CIN)
Bench: Joe Willis (NSH), Ronald Donkor (RBNY), Sebastian Berhalter (VAN), Diogo Gonçalves (RSL), Philip Zinckernagel (CHI), Theo Corbeanu (TOR), Leo Campana (NE), Sam Surridge (NSH), Josef Martínez (SJ)
Team highlights
Evander reminded everyone of his Landon Donovan MLS MVP candidacy in FC Cincinnati’s impressive 3-0 victory over Inter Miami CF, becoming the first player in club history to score in five consecutive games with his brace. Pat Noonan has his squad just one point adrift from a second Supporters’ Shield title in three seasons.
Similarly, a 3-0 statement win sent Nashville SC past the Columbus Crew into third place in the Supporters’ Shield race. Andy Najar’s pair of assists made him the second player in club history (alongside Hany Mukhtar) to record double-digit assists in a single season.
The goals continued to flow at Sports Illustrated Stadium, where the New York Red Bulls beat the New England Revolution in a 5-3 thriller. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (2g/0a) and Emil Forsberg (2g/1a) led the second-half rampage as RBNY snapped a five-game winless skid.
In the Western Conference: FC Dallas striker Petar Musa netted twice to earn a 2-2 draw at the San Jose Earthquakes, Albert Rusnák tallied 2g/1a in Seattle Sounders FC's 3-3 draw against the Colorado Rapids, and Austin FC held onto a 2-1 win at the LA Galaxy behind 1g/1a from club-record signing Myrto Uzuni.
Shortly after announcing they will host the 2026 MLS All-Star Game, Charlotte FC outlasted D.C. United, 2-1, courtesy of a Pep Biel brace. He's now the only player in club history to produce seven goal contributions in a four-game span.
Philadelphia Union center back Olwethu Makhanya’s first MLS goal secured a 2-1 win over CF Montréal, keeping his side atop the Supporters’ Shield table. LAFC center back Eddie Segura stepped up after news of Aaron Long's season-ending Achilles injury, anchoring the defense during a 1-0 win at Minnesota United FC.
Lastly, New York City FC goalkeeper Matt Freese maintained his Gold Cup form with six saves in a 2-1 triumph at Orlando City.