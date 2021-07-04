Recap: Nashville SC 1, Philadelphia Union 0

CJ Sapong scored his second goal of the season roughly 70 seconds into a game against his former team, and Nashville SC held on to earn a 1-0 victory against the Philadelphia Union on Saturday night at Nissan Stadium.

Sapong calmly controlled and then tucked away an early cross from Randall Leal for the goal, which was enough to extend Nashville's home unbeaten start to eight matches.

Joe Willis needed only four saves to keep Nashville's fifth clean sheet of the season, and first since a 1-0 home win over Austin FC back on May 23. That ability to frustrate Philadelphia appeared due partly to a formation switch to a three-back or five-back system, depending on how you viewed it.

The victory moved Nashville all the way up to fourth in the Eastern Conference table, a point back of the third-place Union and one ahead of New York City FC.