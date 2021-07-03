Recap: Columbus Crew 2, New England Revolution 2

The Columbus Crew opened Lower.com Field on Saturday evening with a 2-2 draw against the New England Revolution , rallying back in a battle of MLS originals during the league’s third soccer-specific stadium debut of the 2021 season.

The Tajon Buchanan show started in the 13th minute when he rose highest at the back post to head home the first goal in Columbus’ new home. Left back DeJuan Jones did well to wriggle free from Harrison Afful, then the Canadian winger opened a 1-0 lead from the ensuing cross.

Buchanan turned provider in the 30th minute, setting up Gustavo Bou with a low cross across the six-yard box for a 2-0 advantage. Bou was left unmarked and punched home with his left foot to score in a fifth straight game for the Revolution.

But the Crew rallied back in the 39th minute when Gyasi Zardes tallied the club’s first goal in their new home. The striker turned atop the 18-yard box and sliced a left-footed shot past goalkeeper Matt Turner, cutting New England’s lead in half.

Columbus equalized in the 69th minute via an Andrew Farrell own goal, drawing level at 2-2 in one of the season’s strangest sequences. A long ball from Liam Fraser deflected off the center back’s head and evaded Turner, catching the Revolution defense unable to clear in a panicked moment as they raced toward goal.