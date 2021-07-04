Why Toronto FC decided now was the time to part with Chris Armas: "We just saw no way back"

Toronto FC executives Bill Manning and Ali Curtis lauded Chris Armas a a good man, a top professional. It’s part of the reason they hired him as Greg Vanney’s replacement in January. But a poor run of form punctuated by the worst loss in club history, led the two to a decision they didn’t want to have to make — to relieve Armas of his duties as head coach early on Sunday.

“For me, especially after last night's game, it was clear as day that we needed to make this change,” Manning added. “It’s unfortunate. Chris Armas is very good man. But we have to win.”

“I just said, ‘Hey Chris, we just need to do whatever it takes to get results right now.’ And he got it, he understood,” Manning said. “But we had those three games in seven days, and lost two of them late, and then didn't have a good performance against Cincinnati and then obviously, this result. The results were not there.”

Manning was distressed with a club that was “finding ways to lose.” He said he addressed the situation with Armas following a 3-2 loss to Orlando City SC on June 19 in which the Reds conceded the decisive goal in the 84th minute.

“The way we have been losing, especially since returning from the three-week break has been very difficult to watch,” Toronto FC president Bill Manning told media Sunday afternoon. “And when you see a team concede like we did yesterday, we just saw no way back outside of making the coaching change.”

After the latest defeat, Armas addressed the media, saying “ something has to to give ,” for Toronto to break out of their malaise. Ultimately, he became that change.

A 7-1 loss to D.C. United Saturday night was Toronto FC’s sixth consecutive defeat. The same club that chased the Supporters’ Shield late in the 2020 season are last in Major League Soccer with five points from 11 matches.

After reaching an agreement late Saturday night, Manning and Curtis met with Armas in person Sunday to render their decision — an emotional meeting for all involved.

“It's just very difficult because you see a man who is a good man and would do anything to to get wins for this club, but it just wasn't happening. And that's when, again as an executive of this club, you have to make really difficult decisions,” Manning said. “The fact that he stood there and he looked us in the eyes and he hugged us before he left, and thanked us for the opportunity, just tells you so much about who he is.”

Manning said Toronto’s struggles this year can be chalked up to an inability for the core of players to adjust to a new tactical scheme after years of playing in a different way under Vanney.

Defensively, Manning said Toronto FC have been “leaking goals” and have been “too soft.” A strong defensive core has been a staple of Toronto FC’s success in recent years and it’s sorely been missing in 2021. TFC have conceded a league-high 27 goals through 11 games.

“You can't win when you're conceding two-plus, three goals a game,” Manning said. “And so certainly we have to shore things up defensively. That to me is the most important thing.”

Armas’ tenure will also be remembered for a rift with Jozy Altidore, which has resulted in the star forward training on his own for more than a month.

Curtis said he had conversations with Altidore and his representatives last week, and planned to again speak with him Sunday night.

The GM also discussed Altidore’s situation with Javier Perez, who was on Armas’ staff and will lead the team against the New England Revolution Wednesday (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+), although a decision on a regular interim coach has yet to be announced.

“Of course we got the game on Wednesday but then the game after that is on the 17th,” Curtis said. “I don't want to say anything before having a conversation with Jozy, but once we have those conversations with Jozy then we'll be able to give you a better update as to what the next game looks like.”

There’s also the possibility the next home game could be at BMO Field, Manning revealed. He confirmed the club will return to Toronto to train following Wednesday’s game at Gillette Stadium and they won’t be playing home games at Exploria Stadium going forward.