Recap: Austin FC 4, Portland Timbers 1

Jon Gallagher scored the first goal and Austin FC celebrated their first win at Q2 Stadium Thursday night, snapping an eight-match winless streak with a decisive 4-1 victory over the Portland Timbers Thursday night.

Gallagher sent the capacity crowd into hysterics in the 28th minute, guiding a pass from Tomas Pochettino inside the left post with his left foot. It ended a stretch of nearly 210 minutes at the newly-christened stadium without a goal.

Gallagher initially played Pochettino out wide after receiving a back-heel pass from Cecilio Dominguez.

The wait for a second home goal was just five minutes. Former Timbers defender Julio Cascante won a 50-50 challenge at midfield, sending a powerful header back into the attacking third. Dominguez played quickly to Diego Fagundez, who took a touch into the box and directed his shot inside the right post to double Austin’s lead.

Referee Ted Unkel later went to the monitor for a lengthy Video Review to determine if Pablo Bonilla’s sliding challenge on Dominguez in the box after clearing the ball was worthy of a penalty kick.

No penalty was given, but the result was significant stoppage time, which the Timbers used to claw a goal back before the break. Marvin Loria was played into space behind Zan Kolmanic by a lobbed Diego Valeri pass and the Costa Rican settled the ball before playing in front of goal where Jeremy Ebobisse scored on a sliding finish from inside the six-yard box.

Austin had chances to add an insurance goal in the second half, with Hector Jimenez's blast headed off the crossbar by Dario Zuparic and Steve Clark diving to his right to deny Pochettino.

That goal would finally come in the 77th minute when Alex Ring latched onto a Dominguez free kick and headed inside the far post. The first set piece goal for Austin FC provided yet another memorable moment on a special night in Austin.