Team of the Week presented by Audi: East playoff race shapes Week 26

Atlanta United kept rolling, the New York Red Bulls ran riot and the Philadelphia Union earned a vital win – helping all three Eastern Conference clubs spearhead the Team of the Week presented by Audi for Week 26, plus alter the Audi MLS Cup Playoff picture.
Atlanta’s 3-2 win over D.C. United saw Ezequiel Barco continue his stellar run of form since returning from the Tokyo Olympics, netting a free-kick golazo and assisting a classic Josef Martinez strike. Then left back George Bello showed why he’s a budding US men’s national team talent, shining both ways and capping a wondrous solo run from Marcelino Moreno.
RBNY poured on the goals in a 4-0 rout of Inter Miami CF, a game where Fabio dunked two powerful headers and Omir Fernandez added a goal of his own. Fernandez, part of their homegrown fleet, was buzzing and creating chances at will.
Philadelphia took possession of the East's seventh and final playoff place with a 3-1 dispatch of Orlando City SC. Kacper Przybylko scored twice, and head coach Jim Curtin had his side ready to respond from a Concacaf Champions League semifinal exit to Liga MX’s Club America midweek.
The forward line also includes Real Salt Lake's Damir Kreilach for his strike that downed Seattle 1-0, while Emanuel Reynoso scored twice upon his Minnesota United FC return, powering a 3-0 win over the LA Galaxy. Also in midfield, San Jose Earthquakes attacking midfielder Javier “Chofis” Lopez stayed red-hot by scoring twice in a 4-3 comeback win at Austin FC.
Toronto FC right back Auro was stellar in a 2-1 win over Nashville SC that snapped their six-game losing skid, dishing out the opening assist. And Portland Timbers center back Larrys Mabiala put in a veteran-laden performance in their 2-1 win over LAFC to stay unbeaten in five matches.
Columbus Crew goalkeeper Eloy Room rounds out the team, making six saves in a 1-1 draw at the Supporters’ Shield-leading New England Revolution. Even when injured late on, the Curacao international stood tall.
Team of the Week (3-4-3, left to right): Eloy Room (CLB) – George Bello (ATL), Larrys Mabiala (POR), Auro (TOR) – Omir Fernandez (RBNY), Emanuel Reynoso (MIN), Eduardo “Chofis” Lopez (SJ), Ezequiel Barco (ATL) – Kacper Przybylko (PHI), Fabio (RBNY), Damir Kreilach (RSL)
Coach: Jim Curtin (PHI)
Bench: James Pantemis (MTL), Aaron Herrera (RSL), Keaton Parks (NYC), Jack Price (COL), Djorjde Mihailovic (MTL), Jader Obrian (DAL), Griffin Dorsey (HOU)
