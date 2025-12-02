MLS Cup 2025 players who could be at FIFA World Cup 2026

When Inter Miami CF host Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday in MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi, some of the world's best players will be on the Chase Stadium pitch (2:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV ; FOX, FOX Deportes; TSN, RDS).

They're in addition to two World Cup winners – Miami midfielder Sergio Busquets (Spain 2010) and Vancouver midfielder Thomas Müller (Germany 2014) – who have since retired from international soccer. Miami have another World Cup veteran in Spanish left back Jordi Alba , too.

Here are 11 players who have a realistic shot at playing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup , which will be co-hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico next summer.

The 25-year-old has 11 assists in MLS play this year, and recently scored his first goal for Canada in a 3-0 September friendly win against Romania.

A two-way midfielder who's dangerous on the dribble, Ali Ahmed has established himself as a key starter for club and country in 2025.

Berhalter's set-piece prowess has also stood out with the USMNT , where he recently provided a goal and an assist in a 5-1 win over Uruguay in November.

The 24-year-old contributed 4g/11a in 29 regular-season games and scored twice against Inter Miami in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals.

Sebastian Berhalter has enjoyed a breakout season in 2025, earning MLS All-Star and MLS Best XI honors.

The center back, also named an MLS All-Star this summer, is in his eighth season in the league. He joined the Whitecaps ahead of the 2022 campaign.

Tristan Blackmon earned 2025 MLS Defender of the Year and Best XI honors, leading to his first USMNT call-up and two caps in the September window.

The 29-year-old has been a constant for Paraguay as well, helping the nation qualify for their first World Cup since 2010.

Andrés Cubas has been one of Vancouver’s most important players since signing in 2023, establishing himself as one of MLS's premier defensive midfielders.

De Paul has solidified Inter Miami’s midfield alongside Busquets, tallying 1g/7a in 22 matches across all competitions.

That reunited the 31-year-old star with Lionel Messi , alongside whom he helped Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. At that tournament, he famously developed the nickname " Messi's bodyguard ."

The 23-year-old homegrown debuted for Jamaica in October, carving out an international role after several injury-plagued seasons with Miami. He can play right back, center back and in midfield.

After narrowly missing out on one of Concacaf's six automatic qualification spots, Jamaica and Ian Fray will look to navigate a FIFA Intercontinental Playoff in March to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

But the dynamic attacker returned in October for the Canadian Championship final, scoring within his first five minutes. Fast forward to Vancouver's historic playoff run, and he's embraced a super-sub role.

Scotland are back in the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1998, and Ryan Gauld will hope to crack the squad after missing the majority of the 2025 campaign due to a knee injury suffered in March.

Argentina caps: 196

196 Argentina goals: 115

Alongside Miami teammates Busquets and De Paul, Messi can become one of the first players to win MLS Cup and the World Cup.

While the 2022 World Cup champion and two-time Copa América winner has yet to commit to playing for Argentina in 2026, he's expected to represent his nation at a sixth World Cup.