MLS Cup 2025 players who could be at FIFA World Cup 2026

When Inter Miami CF host Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday in MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi, some of the world's best players will be on the Chase Stadium pitch (2:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV; FOX, FOX Deportes; TSN, RDS).
Here are 11 players who have a realistic shot at playing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be co-hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico next summer.
They're in addition to two World Cup winners – Miami midfielder Sergio Busquets (Spain 2010) and Vancouver midfielder Thomas Müller (Germany 2014) – who have since retired from international soccer. Miami have another World Cup veteran in Spanish left back Jordi Alba, too.
- Canada caps: 22
- Canada goals: 1
A two-way midfielder who's dangerous on the dribble, Ali Ahmed has established himself as a key starter for club and country in 2025.
The 25-year-old has 11 assists in MLS play this year, and recently scored his first goal for Canada in a 3-0 September friendly win against Romania.
- USA caps: 9
- USA goals: 1
Sebastian Berhalter has enjoyed a breakout season in 2025, earning MLS All-Star and MLS Best XI honors.
The 24-year-old contributed 4g/11a in 29 regular-season games and scored twice against Inter Miami in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals.
- USA caps: 2
- USA goals: 0
Tristan Blackmon earned 2025 MLS Defender of the Year and Best XI honors, leading to his first USMNT call-up and two caps in the September window.
The center back, also named an MLS All-Star this summer, is in his eighth season in the league. He joined the Whitecaps ahead of the 2022 campaign.
- Paraguay caps: 32
- Paraguay goals: 0
Andrés Cubas has been one of Vancouver’s most important players since signing in 2023, establishing himself as one of MLS's premier defensive midfielders.
The 29-year-old has been a constant for Paraguay as well, helping the nation qualify for their first World Cup since 2010.
- Argentina caps: 83
- Argentina goals: 2
Rodrigo De Paul joined Miami this summer on loan from LaLiga powerhouse Atlético Madrid.
That reunited the 31-year-old star with Lionel Messi, alongside whom he helped Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. At that tournament, he famously developed the nickname "Messi's bodyguard."
De Paul has solidified Inter Miami’s midfield alongside Busquets, tallying 1g/7a in 22 matches across all competitions.
- Jamaica caps: 3
- Jamaica goals: 0
After narrowly missing out on one of Concacaf's six automatic qualification spots, Jamaica and Ian Fray will look to navigate a FIFA Intercontinental Playoff in March to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The 23-year-old homegrown debuted for Jamaica in October, carving out an international role after several injury-plagued seasons with Miami. He can play right back, center back and in midfield.
- Scotland caps: 6
- Scotland coals: 0
Scotland are back in the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1998, and Ryan Gauld will hope to crack the squad after missing the majority of the 2025 campaign due to a knee injury suffered in March.
But the dynamic attacker returned in October for the Canadian Championship final, scoring within his first five minutes. Fast forward to Vancouver's historic playoff run, and he's embraced a super-sub role.
Long overlooked by Scotland, Vancouver’s captain made his international debut in September 2024.
- Argentina caps: 196
- Argentina goals: 115
Alongside Miami teammates Busquets and De Paul, Messi can become one of the first players to win MLS Cup and the World Cup.
While the 2022 World Cup champion and two-time Copa América winner has yet to commit to playing for Argentina in 2026, he's expected to represent his nation at a sixth World Cup.
Messi has been in exceptional form for Inter Miami this season, winning the Golden Boot presented by Audi with 29g/19a in 28 regular-season appearances. He's followed that up with a playoff-record 13 goal contributions (6g/7a) in five postseason matches.
- Canada caps: 12
- Canada goals: 2
Jayden Nelson has enjoyed a resurgence with Vancouver this season, returning to MLS for the first time since 2023 when he left Toronto FC for stints in Norway and Germany.
The 23-year-old winger provided 2g/6a in 23 regular-season appearances, highlighted by a 1g/3a performance in a 4-1 win over the Portland Timbers on MLS is Back weekend.
With Canada, Nelson has two goals in 12 caps. That includes seven appearances in 2025.
- Haiti caps: 16
- Haiti goals: 1
Fafà Picault has reached his first MLS Cup after nine seasons in the league, and helped Haiti qualify for their first World Cup since 1974.
The veteran winger tallied 4g/1a in 752 regular-season minutes with the Herons this season, and now faces a Vancouver side he represented in 2024.
- USA caps: 8
- USA goals: 1
Brian White scored his first USMNT goal last January against Costa Rica, then was called up for the 2025 Concacaf Nations League Finals and 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup.
The 29-year-old is Vancouver’s all-time leading goalscorer in the club’s MLS era, and has 24 goals (all competitions) this season after adding a brace in a 3-1 win at San Diego FC in last weekend's Western Conference Final.