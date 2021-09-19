Recap: Real Salt Lake 1, Seattle Sounders 0

Real Salt Lake picked up three big points in the Western Conference playoff race on Saturday at Rio Tinto Stadium, getting a 1-0 victory over the Seattle Sounders on the strength of a game-winning goal from Damir Kreilach .

Kreilach's 48th-minute header, his team-leading 10th goal of the season, was enough to move RSL to 10W-9L-6D and 36 points from 25 matches and into the No. 5 spot on the West table.

Real Salt Lake started off on the front foot, notably coming inches from a highlight-reel opener in the 15th minute off a scorching volley from Aaron Herrera that looked bound for what could have been an AT&T Goal of the Year candidate, but wound up glancing off the crossbar — the closest chance for either side in what ended in a scoreless first half.

The hosts would find their opener just after second-half kickoff through a close-range header from Kreilach. The chance was set up by some fantastic individual play from Herrera, who put on a series of jukes on Brad Smith to free up the space for a perfect cross that gave Kreilach an easy finish.

RSL would continue to press the action in the aftermath of the goal, nearly doubling the lead just nine minutes later off a close-range effort from Albert Rusnak that took a difficult kick-save from Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei to keep it out of the net.