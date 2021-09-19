Recap: Real Salt Lake 1, Seattle Sounders 0

Real Salt Lake picked up three big points in the Western Conference playoff race on Saturday at Rio Tinto Stadium, getting a 1-0 victory over the Seattle Sounders on the strength of a game-winning goal from Damir Kreilach.
Kreilach's 48th-minute header, his team-leading 10th goal of the season, was enough to move RSL to 10W-9L-6D and 36 points from 25 matches and into the No. 5 spot on the West table.
Real Salt Lake started off on the front foot, notably coming inches from a highlight-reel opener in the 15th minute off a scorching volley from Aaron Herrera that looked bound for what could have been an AT&T Goal of the Year candidate, but wound up glancing off the crossbar — the closest chance for either side in what ended in a scoreless first half.
The hosts would find their opener just after second-half kickoff through a close-range header from Kreilach. The chance was set up by some fantastic individual play from Herrera, who put on a series of jukes on Brad Smith to free up the space for a perfect cross that gave Kreilach an easy finish.
RSL would continue to press the action in the aftermath of the goal, nearly doubling the lead just nine minutes later off a close-range effort from Albert Rusnak that took a difficult kick-save from Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei to keep it out of the net.
An insurance goal would elude the hosts, but it turned out to be a moot point, as the Sounders' push for a second-half equalizer came up short and the match would end 1-0.
Goals
- 48' - RSL - Damir Kreilach | WATCH
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: It's a big win for RSL as they look to keep pace in the ever-competitive West, giving them some necessary breathing room above the playoff line. They also got the better of their first rematch with former head coach Freddy Juarez, who departed earlier this month to take a position on Seattle's staff. Seattle never really kicked into gear all match, but they have one of their biggest matches of the season on a quick turnaround to look forward to, as the Sounders get set for their massive Leagues Cup Final against Club Leon in Las Vegas on Wednesday (10 pm ET | ESPN2, UniMas, TUDN).
- MOMENT OF MATCH: It's Kreilach's game-winner, which was all RSL needed in this one to take all three points.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Aaron Herrera was front and center for RSL's two best looks of the night, first on the early near-golazo, then with his nifty juke-work to set himself up for the pinpoint assist on the game-winner.
Next Up
- RSL: Saturday, September 25 at Portland Timbers | 10:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+) | MLS regular season
- SEA: Wednesday, September 22 vs. Club Leon | 10 pm ET (ESPN, TUDN, UniMas) | Leagues Cup Final