MLS viewership soars during Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs

The stars have come out in full force during the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs. And so have viewers at home.
Broadcasts for this year's postseason are averaging 711,000 viewers per match, a 23% year-over-year increase across linear and streaming platforms.
This trend follows the growing audience interest in the league over the past year. During the 2025 regular season, MLS averaged 3.7 million gross live match viewers per week across linear and streaming platforms, representing a 29% increase from 2024.
Action-packed playoffs
Fueled by standout performances from global icons like Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF), Thomas Müller (Vancouver Whitecaps FC) and Son Heung-Min (LAFC), fans are being treated to one of the most memorable playoffs in league history.
It all leads up to a must-watch MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi between Messi's Miami and Müller's Vancouver on Saturday at Chase Stadium (2:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV; FOX, FOX Deportes; TSN, RDS).
Who will emerge as champions and lift the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy?