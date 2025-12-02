MLS Cup 2025 odds: Inter Miami or Vancouver Whitecaps the favorite?

Vancouver, who beat Miami 5-1 on aggregate in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals in April, enter as slight underdogs.

According to DraftKings , Inter Miami open as favorites to become league champions and lift the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy.

Round One: 2-1 series win vs. Nashville SC

2-1 series win vs. Nashville SC Eastern Conference Semifinals: 4-0 win at FC Cincinnati

4-0 win at FC Cincinnati Eastern Conference Final: 5-1 win vs. New York City FC

Legendary Argentine No. 10 Lionel Messi, who's set an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs record with 13 goal contributions (6g/7a), has been at the center of Inter Miami's success this year. He claimed Golden Boot presented by Audi honors (29g/19a) during the regular season, and looks likely to become the first-ever back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP winner.

Besides the GOAT, Tadeo Allende and Mateo Silvetti have emerged as other attacking standouts during the postseason. Allende's eight playoff goals are tied for the league's single-postseason record.