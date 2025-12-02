MLS Cup 2025 odds: Inter Miami or Vancouver Whitecaps the favorite?

MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi is set, with Inter Miami CF hosting Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday at Chase Stadium (2:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV; FOX, FOX Deportes; TSN, RDS).
MLS Cup 2025 futures odds
- Inter Miami CF -235
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC +175
According to DraftKings, Inter Miami open as favorites to become league champions and lift the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy.
Vancouver, who beat Miami 5-1 on aggregate in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals in April, enter as slight underdogs.
- Round One: 2-1 series win vs. Nashville SC
- Eastern Conference Semifinals: 4-0 win at FC Cincinnati
- Eastern Conference Final: 5-1 win vs. New York City FC
Legendary Argentine No. 10 Lionel Messi, who's set an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs record with 13 goal contributions (6g/7a), has been at the center of Inter Miami's success this year. He claimed Golden Boot presented by Audi honors (29g/19a) during the regular season, and looks likely to become the first-ever back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP winner.
Besides the GOAT, Tadeo Allende and Mateo Silvetti have emerged as other attacking standouts during the postseason. Allende's eight playoff goals are tied for the league's single-postseason record.
In midfield, 2022 FIFA World Cup champion Rodrigo De Paul has been a monumental addition after joining on loan from LaLiga side Atlético de Madrid this summer. He's partnered with Sergio Busquets, who – alongside fellow former FC Barcelona teammate Jordi Alba – will retire after MLS Cup 2025.
- Round One: 2-0 series win vs. FC Dallas
- Western Conference Semifinal: 2-2 draw vs. LAFC, PK win
- Western Conference Final: 3-1 win at San Diego FC
Led by Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year finalist Jesper Sørensen, Vancouver are looking to lift the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy for the first time in club history. They've been paced by German legend Thomas Müller, who's tallied 9g/4a in 12 matches since his summer arrival.
Brian White is Vancouver's leading scorer with 24 goals across all competitions, including a brace in the Western Conference Final, while club captain Ryan Gauld is back in action after missing seven months due to a knee injury.
MLS Best XI selections Sebastian Berhalter and Tristan Blackmon, who was named MLS Defender of the Year, have played key roles. Other standouts include winger Ali Ahmed, midfielder Andrés Cubas and MLS All-Star goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka.
GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).
Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD).
21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). Void in ONT. Odds and lines subject to change. Eligibility restrictions apply. Terms: draftkings.com/sportsbook. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS).