Recap: New England Revolution 1, Columbus Crew 1

Gyasi Zardes headed in his fifth goal of the season in the 58th minute and goalkeeper Eloy Room battled through obvious pain late to help the Columbus Crew earn a gritty 1-1 draw against the New England Revolution on Saturday night at Gillette Stadium.

Adam Buksa seized on Jonathan Mensah's giveaway to level the match for the Supporters' Shield leaders with his 11th goal of the season four minutes after Zardes put playoff-chasing Columbus in front.

But even though the Crew remain outside the seven Eastern Conference playoff places with the draw, this was clearly a moral victory for the visitors on a night they were outshot 33-6.

It became even more so after Room suffered a non-contact leg injury that left his mobility severely limited after manager Caleb Porter had already used all his substitutions.