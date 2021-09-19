Recap: New England Revolution 1, Columbus Crew 1

Gyasi Zardes headed in his fifth goal of the season in the 58th minute and goalkeeper Eloy Room battled through obvious pain late to help the Columbus Crew earn a gritty 1-1 draw against the New England Revolution on Saturday night at Gillette Stadium.
Adam Buksa seized on Jonathan Mensah's giveaway to level the match for the Supporters' Shield leaders with his 11th goal of the season four minutes after Zardes put playoff-chasing Columbus in front.
But even though the Crew remain outside the seven Eastern Conference playoff places with the draw, this was clearly a moral victory for the visitors on a night they were outshot 33-6.
It became even more so after Room suffered a non-contact leg injury that left his mobility severely limited after manager Caleb Porter had already used all his substitutions.
Room had to make three saves following that injury, including on Brandon Bye's header at the very end of six-plus minutes of second-half stoppage time.
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Considering that the Revs had dropped only five points in Foxborough prior to Saturday, this was certainly a good result for Columbus. Now they have to build on it, since they still began the evening four points back of the East playoff line. As for New England, this might be a blessing in disguise for manager Bruce Arena as he eyes the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs, a reminder he can cite of the dangers of not being ruthless with your chances.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Milton Valenzuela served in a sumptuous ball, Henry Kessler slightly misjudged the flight of the cross, and Zardes hammered in a header for his fifth goal of the season on a night playmaker Lucas Zelarayan was out with a minor hip injury. The Crew's best shot at climbing the table late on probably involves a resurgence of Zardes -- who has battled injuries this season -- with continued production from Zelarayan, so this moment offers some promise.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Eloy Room. The Curacao international gave the kind of performance late that could live on in club lore for a long time if the Crew mount a successful late playoff surge. Check out the injury and his three saves afterward, including the final one with what was literally the last touch of the game.
Up Next
- NE: Wednesday, Sept. 22 at Chicago Fire FC | 8 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+) | MLS regular season
- CLB: Saturday, Sept. 25 vs. CF Montréal | 7:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+) | MLS regular season