Inter Miami's Jordi Alba fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued the following rulings after the Conference Finals of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.
Alba fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Inter Miami CF defender Jordi Alba an undisclosed amount for violating the league’s policy regarding hands to the face/head/neck of an opponent in the 22nd minute of Inter Miami’s match against New York City FC on November 29th.
Lozano fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined San Diego FC forward Hirving Lozano for making an inappropriate gesture in the 60th minute of San Diego’s match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on November 29th.