MLS Cup: 5 players who will decide Inter Miami vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

Watch out for Allende. He's on a tear in these playoffs, tying the league record of eight goals in a single postseason.

The Argentine forward is bringing consistency at the highest level, but most importantly, he understands how to move off Lionel Messi .

Playing in that inverted right winger spot, Allende's almost like a de facto striker when Messi drops underneath to pick up the ball, then he makes those darting runs in behind. He's also a big body who knows how to use his physicality to bully defenders.