MLS Cup: 5 players who will decide Inter Miami vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

With so many great players in MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi, it's nearly impossible to choose just five to watch!
So let's give an honorable mention to those who might not make the score sheet when Inter Miami CF host Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday, but could prove to be X-factors (2:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV; FOX, FOX Deportes; TSN, RDS).
From Vancouver…
- Andrés Cubas for how he wins the ball back so tenaciously
- Sebastian Berhalter for his work on both sides of the ball in midfield
- Yohei Takaoka for his ability to make the big save and play out of the back
From Miami…
- Sergio Busquets for his control and tempo
- Jordi Alba for his relentless attacking from left back
- Mateo Silvetti for his hard work and ability in the final third
Let's get to it: Here are the players who will make the difference and most likely earn MLS Cup MVP presented by Audi.
The German superstar and Bayern Munich legend has been the perfect fit for Vancouver, pushing them from good to great.
Müller is always directing traffic when the Whitecaps are in possession and leading the press when they are out of possession. Most important are his plays in the final third.
I don't think I've seen a better player in world football who recognizes space and can always play perfect one-touch passes.
We've seen Müller subbed out early in Vancouver's last two Audi MLS Cup Playoffs matches, and Gauld was fantastic off the bench in the Western Conference Final against San Diego FC.
Before the Scotland international injured his knee early this season, he was playing at a Landon Donovan MLS MVP-caliber level. He has a great connection with Brian White and understands how to operate between the lines and get into dangerous positions.
If this game is close, I expect Gauld to have his say in the last 20-30 minutes.
Sabbi has really grown in confidence as the season has progressed and is playing at his best level going into MLS Cup.
He can dribble inside or outside and is equally great with both feet. If Jordi Alba pushes too high and leaves space for Sabbi to get into 1-v-1 situations, the dynamic winger could have a field day.
Watch out for Allende. He's on a tear in these playoffs, tying the league record of eight goals in a single postseason.
The Argentine forward is bringing consistency at the highest level, but most importantly, he understands how to move off Lionel Messi.
Playing in that inverted right winger spot, Allende's almost like a de facto striker when Messi drops underneath to pick up the ball, then he makes those darting runs in behind. He's also a big body who knows how to use his physicality to bully defenders.
Did you really think I was going to make a list of the players who can make a difference in MLS Cup and leave off the GOAT?
Messi's had the best season we've seen in MLS history. He tallied an absurd 29g/19a in the regular season, taking home the Golden Boot presented by Audi, and has a playoff-record 13 goal contributions (6g/7a) thus far.
Can he cap it off with a dominant performance in the biggest game of the year? Yes.