Team of the Week presented by Audi: DC United, Sporting KC fly high in Week 17

Sporting Kansas City and D.C. United combined for eight goals on Wednesday night, resulting in stamps all across the Week 17 Team of the Week presented by Audi.
Sporting vaulted atop the Western Conference standings with a 4-1 win at LAFC, in which forward Daniel Salloi had 1g/1a to cap a day where he earned a spot on the 2021 MLS All-Star Team Roster. Right back Graham Zusi also slots into the lineup, as the veteran defender dropped two assists at Banc of California Stadium.
D.C. United ran rampant on the Columbus Crew, handing the defending MLS Cup champions a 4-2 defeat and their first loss at Lower.com Field. Yordy Reyna appears up top behind a two-goal performance, while head coach Hernan Losada patrols the sidelines of the 3-4-3 formation as the Black-and-Red move to four games unbeaten. Center forward Ola Kamara (two goals) earned a spot on the bench.
The Philadelphia Union earned two nods as well following their 3-0 trouncing of Toronto FC that reminded everyone why they’re the reigning Supporters’ Shield champions. Hungarian midfielder Daniel Gazdag had 1g/1a, while forward Sergio Santos had one goal in a convincing night at Subaru Park.
Austin FC midfielder Tomas Pochettino had two goals in a 3-2 Texas rivalry win over Houston Dynamo FC, representing the Designated Player’s best MLS game to date. And LA Galaxy midfielder Efrain Alvarez, fresh off representing Mexico at this summer’s Gold Cup, netted the game-winner in a 1-0 victory against Real Salt Lake. Rounding out the midfield, Atlanta United's Marcelino Moreno continued his strong form, scoring in a wild 2-2 draw at CF Montréal.
The backline also includes New England Revolution center back Andrew Farrell, who kept Nashville SC quiet in a 0-0 draw. The left-back spot goes to Inter Miami CF’s Kieran Gibbs for his equalizer in a 1-1 draw at Orlando City SC, continuing the former England international’s acclimation to MLS.
Chicago Fire FC goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina rounds out the side following a 0-0 home draw against New York City FC. The 17-year-old made four saves while replacing an injured Bobby Shuttleworth, becoming the the youngest goalkeeper (17 years, 81 days) in MLS history to both start a match and post a shutout.
Team of the Week (3-4-3, left to right): Gabriel Slonina (CHI) – Kieran Gibbs (MIA), Andrew Farrell (NE), Graham Zusi (SKC) – Efrain Alvarez (LA), Tomas Pochettino (ATX), Daniel Gazdag (PHI), Marcelino Moreno (ATL) – Daniel Salloi (SKC), Sergio Santos (PHI), Yordy Reyna (DC)
Coach: Hernan Losada (DC)
Bench: Jimmy Maurer (DAL), Jakob Glesnes (PHI), Joao Paulo (SEA), Nani (ORL), Franco Jara (DAL), Felipe Mora (POR), Ola Kamara (DC)
The Team of the Week presented by Audi is voted on by the MLSsoccer.com editorial staff.
Audi Goals Drive Progress
MLS Academies have been identified as one of the most important resources for building on-field talent in North America. Through the Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative, Audi has committed $1 million per season in an effort to advance academies league-wide, and to drive progress for the sport. For every goal scored in the regular season, Audi will contribute $500 into the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund to directly support each MLS Club Youth Academy.