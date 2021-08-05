Team of the Week presented by Audi: DC United, Sporting KC fly high in Week 17

Sporting Kansas City and D.C. United combined for eight goals on Wednesday night, resulting in stamps all across the Week 17 Team of the Week presented by Audi.

Sporting vaulted atop the Western Conference standings with a 4-1 win at LAFC, in which forward Daniel Salloi had 1g/1a to cap a day where he earned a spot on the 2021 MLS All-Star Team Roster. Right back Graham Zusi also slots into the lineup, as the veteran defender dropped two assists at Banc of California Stadium.

D.C. United ran rampant on the Columbus Crew, handing the defending MLS Cup champions a 4-2 defeat and their first loss at Lower.com Field. Yordy Reyna appears up top behind a two-goal performance, while head coach Hernan Losada patrols the sidelines of the 3-4-3 formation as the Black-and-Red move to four games unbeaten. Center forward Ola Kamara (two goals) earned a spot on the bench.

The Philadelphia Union earned two nods as well following their 3-0 trouncing of Toronto FC that reminded everyone why they’re the reigning Supporters’ Shield champions. Hungarian midfielder Daniel Gazdag had 1g/1a, while forward Sergio Santos had one goal in a convincing night at Subaru Park.

The backline also includes New England Revolution center back Andrew Farrell, who kept Nashville SC quiet in a 0-0 draw. The left-back spot goes to Inter Miami CF’s Kieran Gibbs for his equalizer in a 1-1 draw at Orlando City SC, continuing the former England international’s acclimation to MLS.