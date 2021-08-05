Recap: New England Revolution 0, Nashville SC 0

The New England Revolution 's four-game winning run came to a halt Wednesday as Nashville SC extended their unbeaten streak to nine matches with a 0-0 stalemate at Gillette Stadium.

The Revs were without the league's assist leader Carles Gil, but were boosted by Matt Turner and Tajon Buchanan returning from their impressive Gold Cup performances. The Eastern Conference leaders dominated the match from its early stages, growing in attack as the half went on. The best of the hosts' shots came when Gustavo Bou and Buchanan went close to scoring right before halftime, only to be denied by Joe Willis.

The pace of the match slowed down in the second half, as did the frequency of the opportunities. The Revolution got as close as they did to scoring in the 65th minute, when the referee called Jalil Anibaba for a foul on Bou and awarded a penalty. But after Video Review, the call was taken back with little contact evident.

Teal Bunbury provided a late pair of shots for the Revolution, including a header in the 91st minute from close range that was eventually saved by Willis. Daniel Lovitz recorded one of Nashville's rare second-half shots during the game's final minutes, but his header from close range went wide of the goal.