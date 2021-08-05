Recap: Columbus Crew 2, DC United 4

Yordy Reyna scored his first career MLS brace — and his first goals of any sort for his current club — to lift visiting D.C. United to a 4-2 victory over the Columbus Crew on Wednesday night at Lower.com Field.

Ola Kamara also added a brace of his own to bring his team-leading total to nine goals and add his name to an increasingly crowded race for the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi.

Reyna assisted Kamara's first goal in his 12th appearance for D.C. since he was acquired from Vancouver in a trade last season.

Kamara's second came from the penalty spot as a result of the relentless pressure D.C. applied to Columbus throughout the first half, on a night they eventually ran their modest unbeaten run to four matches.

Kevin Molino and Lucas Zelarayan scored second-half goals for Columbus, which have now conceded four goals in back-to-back games after letting in eight in their previous 10 matches.

Zelarayan's sixth goal of the season had briefly cut the deficit to a single goal, before Reyna answered with an exceptional curling finish inside the left post after cutting inside from the right flank.