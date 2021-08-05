Recap: LAFC 1, Sporting Kansas City 4

Sporting Kansas City announced their takeover of the top spot in the Western Conference in stunning fashion Wednesday night with a 4-1 thrashing of LAFC at Banc of California Stadium.
Daniel Salloi scored his team-leading 10th goal nine minutes before halftime of a victory that pulled Sporting even with Seattle on 33 points and ahead 10-9 on the first tiebreak of wins.
Alan Puldio added his seventh of the season early by taking advantage of a communication error between goalkeeper Tomas Romero and his defense.
Salloi also assisted Luis Martins before halftime. And Graham Zusi contributed two assists, his second on Gadi Kinda's header to make it 4-0 in the 58th minute as SKC made it four away wins in eight trips.
Danny Musovski scored a late consolation tally for LAFC, which completes a stretch of three consecutive home matches with only two points.
The Black and Gold conceded four goals for the first time this season and have allowed 10 in their last four matches.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: While LAFC are set to add striker Cristian Arango to the attacking options, Wednesday's performance may heighten the pressure to make a defensive signing before tomorrow's Secondary Transfer Window deadline. The Black and Gold are currently without center backs Jesus David Murillo and Eddie Segura, the latter of whom is done for the season after tearing his right ACL last month.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: The visitors gave as good as they got early, but it was a self-inflicted wound that allowed SKC to take command after 20 minutes. Khiry Shelton was the unfortunate attacker to take the brunt of Romero's ill-timed challenge, and Pulido was the beneficiary.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Graham Zusi. The veteran fullback provided the service Salloi's and Kinda's goals, and also was a major part of the defensive effort that flummoxed LAFC in the first half. Check out the ball he served to Kinda in the 58th minute:
Up Next
- LAFC: Sunday, Aug. 8 at San Jose Earthquakes | 7 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- SKC: Saturday, Aug. 7 at Colorado Rapids | 9 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)