Recap: LAFC 1, Sporting Kansas City 4

Sporting Kansas City announced their takeover of the top spot in the Western Conference in stunning fashion Wednesday night with a 4-1 thrashing of LAFC at Banc of California Stadium.

Daniel Salloi scored his team-leading 10th goal nine minutes before halftime of a victory that pulled Sporting even with Seattle on 33 points and ahead 10-9 on the first tiebreak of wins.

Alan Puldio added his seventh of the season early by taking advantage of a communication error between goalkeeper Tomas Romero and his defense.

Salloi also assisted Luis Martins before halftime. And Graham Zusi contributed two assists, his second on Gadi Kinda's header to make it 4-0 in the 58th minute as SKC made it four away wins in eight trips.

Danny Musovski scored a late consolation tally for LAFC, which completes a stretch of three consecutive home matches with only two points.