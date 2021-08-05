Recap: Philadelphia Union 3, Toronto FC 0

The Philadelphia Union snapped a three-match winless streak in emphatic style Wednesday night, racing out to a three-goal lead inside the opening 36 minutes to cruise past Toronto FC , 3-0, at Subaru Park.

The Union played on the front foot from the opening kickoff, and probably should have had even more goals if not for quality saves by Alex Bono to deny Kacper Przybylko and Daniel Gazdag inside the opening 23 minutes.

Jakob Glesnes opened the scoring in the 12th minute, spinning in the box as he latched onto a Gazdag corner kick and heading past Bono with his back to goal.

Gazdag then netted his first MLS goal, scoring from the penalty spot in the 33rd minute after Bono pulled down Sergio Santos in the box.

Three minutes later Santos scored his fifth goal in five career matches against Toronto FC. The Brazilian received a pass from Jose Martinez and exploded into space with a deft first touch and then into the box with his second before a clinical finish inside the far post.

Toronto had a chance to get back into the game when Yeferson Soteldo stepped to the penalty spot after referee Ted Unkel ruled Jack Elliott took down Richie Laryea in the box. But Andre Blake dived to his right to get a hand on Soteldo’s low attempt.