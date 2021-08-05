Recap: LA Galaxy 1, Real Salt Lake 0

After three games without a win, the Galaxy have now picked up back-to-back victories while RSL continue to struggle on the road, with their only win away from Rio Tinto Stadium coming back in April.

The hosts controlled the tempo throughout the entire match, and it started early. The Galaxy thought they had found the net in the 19th minute through French Winger Kevin Cabral, but the offside flag was immediately raised and upon Video Review, teammate Alvarez appeared to be offside in the buildup.

The home side's final-third pressure did not stop there, though. The attacking duo of Cabral and Samuel Grandsir continued to test the RSL defense, but the guests stood strong.

Real Salt Lake's best opportunity came through striker Bobby Wood in the 25th minute when the American received the ball from teammate Aaron Herrera at the top of the box, but the shot was then blocked by the Galaxy defense.

The Galaxy came out of the gates in the second half with fire in their eyes and quickly found an opening goal. Alvarez was fed by Sacha Kljestan and from a tight angle, the winger slotted home with his left foot into the right corner.

That opening goal proved to be the dagger as the Galaxy found their footing for the remainder of the match, controlling the tempo and counter-attacking frequently. Despite the attacking prowess, a second goal never came for the Galaxy. Cabral threatened twice over the closing 10 minutes, but just couldn't find the back of the net.