Recap: LA Galaxy 1, Real Salt Lake 0

A second-half goal from Efrain Alvarez gave the LA Galaxy a narrow 1-0 victory over Real Salt Lake at Dignity Health Sports Park Wednesday evening.
After three games without a win, the Galaxy have now picked up back-to-back victories while RSL continue to struggle on the road, with their only win away from Rio Tinto Stadium coming back in April.
The hosts controlled the tempo throughout the entire match, and it started early. The Galaxy thought they had found the net in the 19th minute through French Winger Kevin Cabral, but the offside flag was immediately raised and upon Video Review, teammate Alvarez appeared to be offside in the buildup.
The home side's final-third pressure did not stop there, though. The attacking duo of Cabral and Samuel Grandsir continued to test the RSL defense, but the guests stood strong.
Real Salt Lake's best opportunity came through striker Bobby Wood in the 25th minute when the American received the ball from teammate Aaron Herrera at the top of the box, but the shot was then blocked by the Galaxy defense.
The Galaxy came out of the gates in the second half with fire in their eyes and quickly found an opening goal. Alvarez was fed by Sacha Kljestan and from a tight angle, the winger slotted home with his left foot into the right corner.
That opening goal proved to be the dagger as the Galaxy found their footing for the remainder of the match, controlling the tempo and counter-attacking frequently. Despite the attacking prowess, a second goal never came for the Galaxy. Cabral threatened twice over the closing 10 minutes, but just couldn't find the back of the net.
Late in added time, RSL attacker Damir Kreilach headed toward the net from close range, but Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond made a stunning save to keep the clean sheet late.
Goals
- 53 - LA - Efrain Alvarez | WATCH
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: It's safe to say the score did not fully represent what happened on the pitch, as this was a complete and dominant performance from the Galaxy. This makes it five wins out of their past nine for the Galaxy, and it sees them climb up to third place in the West. For RSL, their road-win drought continues. They have only managed two wins in their last nine matches, going 2-4-3 in the process. If they want to stay above the dreaded red playoff line, they have to find results on the road.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond's stunning 90+3 save, keeping the clean sheet late.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Samuel Grandsir. The French winger played a vital role in getting the Galaxy forward throughout his 81-minute tenure on the pitch. His pace, vision and awareness provided confidence in the Galaxy attack, helping them forward time after time.
Next Up
- LA: Sunday, August 8 vs Vancouver Whitecaps | 8:00 pm ET (MLS Live on ESPN+)
- RSL: Saturday, August 8 at Portland Timbers | 10:30 pm ET (MLS Live on ESPN+)