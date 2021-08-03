2021 MLS All-Star Team Roster

Walker Zimmerman has been selected to his second career MLS All-Star Game, his first as a Nashville SC player. The center back has anchored Nashville SC’s defense to become one of the most successful backlines for an expansion side in league history. Thus far in 2021, Zimmerman has earned five shutouts in 10 appearances as the club has improved its goals-against average from 0.96 in 2020, the best ever for an expansion club, to 0.94 in 2021. In the club’s inaugural MLS campaign, Zimmerman’s stellar performance, both in defense and offensively with three goals (including the club’s first-ever goal in MLS history), earned him the 2020 MLS Defender of the Year and MLS Best XI honors as well as the club’s Most Valuable Player. As an active member of the US men’s national team, Zimmerman was most recently called up to participate in the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup where he wore the captain’s armband for the first time in his international career in a 6-1 victory over Martinique.