Power Rankings: LAFC, Toronto FC the big climbers after Week 13

Disclaimer: The Power Rankings are voted on by the entirety of the MLSsoccer.com editorial staff. You should probably be lightly made fun of if you still think the actual rankings are made by just one person. The only thing I personally did was secretly alter the votes on purpose to make your team look worse so their confidence would be shaken and they’d lose every game from here on out. Except for the time I put Montréal last in the preseason rankings and made them so mad that they turned out to actually be good at soccer. Because I’m personally determined to ruin the sanctity of the most sacred tradition in sports: The Power Rankings. Because even though I’m not actually Tom Bogert aka @TomBogert on Twitter, Tom Bogert made me do it. Anyway, you should really recognize that the stakes have never been lower.