Power Rankings: LAFC, LA Galaxy, CF Montréal surge after Week 12

Nashville allowed one early goal, New England allowed two goals or more, Chicago scored three goals and four people pointed out that this intro always says things that repeatedly happen to create a week that was truly unlike any other. It was truly a week unlike any other.

Just a casual record-breaking start to the season despite missing multiple best XI-caliber players for extended periods. Even I’m finding it hard to muster up the energy to do an “Oh BUT, Look at this minor thing! Maybe they’re actually not an unstoppable buzzsaw slicing through the rest of the league with ease!??!!”

The Revs have given up 11 goals in the last five games. They had Matt Turner in goal for four of them. Meanwhile, Montréal have also given up 11 goals...the entire season. The four teams in the East with a worse expected goals allowed record in the East are Chicago, Atlanta, Cincy and Toronto. For a team with trophy aspirations, they’ll probably need to be a little better than just those four teams. And they’ll also probably need to not give up three goals at home in the first 24 minutes to teams like Toronto, that will help too.

Sporting took the week off. They stayed comfortably second in the Supporters’ Shield race as they stayed home and watched New England and Orlando City mess around with Toronto and Chicago. Only the Galaxy are equal on points per game.

Even better for them, those depth pieces won’t need to be spectacular in the coming weeks for the Galaxy to keep earning points. They’ve got Vancouver, RSL and Dallas again heading their way.

The Chicharito -less Galaxy came out and took care of business against FC Dallas in a 3-1 win. Ethan Zubak scored in a solid understudy performance and newcomers Rayan Raveloson and Kevin Cabral also found the net. It’s as encouraging an outcome as they could have hoped for. Especially as they lose Jonathan Dos Santos , Efrain Alvarez and Sebastian Lletget to the Gold Cup. A Galaxy team that can rely on depth pieces to get the job done puts a dent in the narrative that the team is simply “Chicharito or die.” And it makes them a whole lot scarier.

The Lions gave up three goals for the first time all season against the Fire and have dropped two straight. Probably not too much to worry about though. Probably.

The Union aren’t a team I like worrying about. They usually prove those concerns wrong. But they need to show a bit more soon if they want to stay among the top teams in the league.

However, the Union have only picked up five points in their last five games and one point over their last three. Their expected goals numbers look more like Dallas’s than anyone else. Five teams in the East are better on points per game.

The Union will be happy with a point against the Red Bulls after going down to 10 men. They’ll be especially happy to keep the Red Bulls from picking up three points against them for the fifth-straight game.

Now, there’s no real shame in losing to a good Montreal team. However, against Eastern Conference teams that aren’t in the bottom five of Atlanta, Cincy, Chicago, Miami and Toronto, NYCFC have taken just seven points from seven games. You’d expect a bit more from a team that has the ability to be a true contender in the conference. That’s harsh “analysis”, but they’ve got another gear tucked away somewhere here.

Like Nashville but maybe more so, NYCFC are a team you just keep expecting to take off and you keep saying “Oh boy here they go” each time they get a result and then you say “Just wait” as they drop a point or two and then it’s “Annnny day now” as they lose to Montreal and we’re stuck sitting here waiting for the talent and underlying numbers to start to show themselves on the field.

Since then, they’ve gone on the road and earned a point at Seattle and easily dispatched resurgent Minnesota United. That doesn’t mean they’re a top-tier team. But I’m thinking we can be increasingly sure they’re not falling out of that second tier anytime soon.

After losing 3-1 to SKC , I thought we were maybe about to see the Rapids plummet down to earth. Their schedule finally brought them a top-tier team and they came up well short.

Just when you think Nashville may have turned a corner at the beginning of games, they allow a fifth-minute goal to an Atlanta team that is nearly as bad as Columbus at creating chances. Then, just when you think they’ve retaken the lead for good, they allow an equalizer from a 19-year-old Atlanta homegrown making his third appearance in MLS.

Nashville are wildly frustrating so far. In part because it feels like they’re getting unlucky. Their actual goal differential is almost eight goals below what their expected goal differential indicates. That’s third-worst in the league. In fact, their expected goal differential itself is the highest in the league. That lack of luck is frustrating. But the frustration is also in part because it feels like they’re getting what they deserve.

So many of these goals just feel soft. They switch off for a moment or make an individual error or just suddenly turn into a team that has completely forgotten how to play soccer. That didn’t happen last year. And although they’re not doing considerably worse defensively, it just feels like they could be doing so much better. Especially when it really counts.