Official: Serie A's Venezia FC sign Tanner Tessmann from FC Dallas

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

Tanner Tessmann – FC Dallas – head up dribbling

FC Dallas have transferred midfielder Tanner Tessmann to Serie A side Venezia FC, the club announced Thursday.

Tessmann, 19, signed a homegrown deal with Dallas ahead of the 2020 season and has made 26 MLS appearances. The versatile midfielder won the U-18/U19 Golden Ball in 2019 after helping lead the FC Dallas to the U-18/U19 Academy Championship

“Ever since I came to the academy at 14 years old, FC Dallas was developing me, honing my skills and making me a better young man. I knew an opportunity like this would be possible and it was always in the back of my mind, only because FC Dallas was there,” Tessmann said in a club statement. “I’m excited for this new experience. It’s going to be a good journey. This is not a goodbye. It’s an ‘I'll see you soon’.”

Tessmann made his senior US national team debut this winter.

He is the latest FCD academy product to head to Europe, following the likes of Reggie Cannon, Bryan Reynolds, Chris Richards and plenty more in recent years. Their midfield depth remains plentiful, including the likes of Paxton Pomykal, Bryan Acosta, Facundo Quignon, Andres Ricaurte and more.

Venezia FC earned promotion to the Serie A ahead of this year. Tessmann isn't the only American the club are chasing, as MLSsoccer.com previously reported they are advancing in the chase for Sporting KC's Gianluca Busio as well.

