Recap: Atlanta United 0, New England Revolution 1

The New England Revolution rode an 18th-minute tally from Gustavo Bou to a 1-0 win over Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday evening.

It was the Revs' first away win over Atlanta, who saw their franchise-worst winless streak extended to eight matches (0-3-5).

Atlanta enjoyed the first chance of the match in the 13th minute as Erick "Cubo" Torres found himself on the other end of a nice ball from Marcelino Moreno, but his chance was stopped easily by Brad Knighton. Knighton was called into action shortly after as he turned aside Moreno's blast from distance.

But New England scored first through Bou in the 18th. Despite slipping inside the scoring area, Adam Buksa recovered in time to feed it to his forward partner, who cleanly beat Alec Kann to make it 1-0.

Atlanta, though, appeared to have leveled it following the kickoff after Amar Sedjic's pass deflected off a Revs player and onto the foot of Machop Chol. But the homegrown player's goal — which would have been his first in MLS — was taken off the board as he was in an offside position.

Both teams enjoyed promising spells of possession as the match took on a frantic pace before slowing down somewhat. But Buksa found himself in space in the 36th minute in a great bid to make it 2-0 before being denied by Kann.