Recap: LAFC 2 , Real Salt Lake 1

Following a hectic first twenty or so minutes of the match, each side seemed to have found their groove with both sides creating opportunities in the opposition's end of the pitch. LAFC's Kim Moon-Whan was combining brilliantly with the attacking core of his side, but the South Korean couldn't manage to find the right service into the box. The hosts best attempt to find a second goal in the first half came in the 36th minute, when Carlos Vela nearly scored a worldie of an attempt, but his volley shattered off the woodwork.