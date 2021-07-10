Caleb Porter dishes shade on FC Cincinnati after Columbus Crew stage "incredible comeback"

Porter showered superlatives on Zelarayan, making clear how he feels the Argentine No. 10 slots into the broader MLS landscape. The Designated Player, winner of the 2020 MLS Newcomer of the Year award, arrived last year from Liga MX side Tigres UANL.

“Lucas Zelarayan, a lot of people won't agree with me on this, is the best attacking player in the league,” Porter said. “If he plays like he played today, I don't see a guy in the league better than him. We dropped into a 4-4-1 when we went down a man and basically left him up top and hoped that he would pull off a play, pull a rabbit out of the hat. He was absolutely incredible and the goal he scored to go 2-1 was world-class.”