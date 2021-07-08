Recap: Seattle Sounders 2, Houston Dynamo FC 0

Seattle Sounders FC set a new MLS record for most consecutive games unbeaten to start a season with a 2-0 win over Houston Dynamo FC at Lumen Field on Wednesday evening.

With the victory, the Sounders made it 13 straight matches without a loss to open the 2021 campaign (8-0-5).

Seattle had the better of the play early on, and nearly jumped ahead 1-0 in the 7th minute as Raul Ruidiaz's shot from a great entry pass had Marko Maric beaten but caught the crossbar.

But Houston began to grow into the match as a blast just past the quarter-hour mark from Memo Rodriguez was grabbed by a diving Stefan Cleveland. The Dynamo had an even better chance a couple of minutes later as a long ball to Fafa Picault drew Cleveland off his line but ultimately came to nothing.

Seattle then had a couple of clear-cut chances to take the lead. In the 21st, Jimmy Medranda's cross found Fredy Montero in front of the net for a free header that was fired right into the arms of Maric. Medranda then timed another perfect cross to Ruidiaz not long after, but the Peruvian striker hit it wide.