Recap: Seattle Sounders 2, Houston Dynamo FC 0

Seattle Sounders FC set a new MLS record for most consecutive games unbeaten to start a season with a 2-0 win over Houston Dynamo FC at Lumen Field on Wednesday evening.
With the victory, the Sounders made it 13 straight matches without a loss to open the 2021 campaign (8-0-5).
Seattle had the better of the play early on, and nearly jumped ahead 1-0 in the 7th minute as Raul Ruidiaz's shot from a great entry pass had Marko Maric beaten but caught the crossbar.
But Houston began to grow into the match as a blast just past the quarter-hour mark from Memo Rodriguez was grabbed by a diving Stefan Cleveland. The Dynamo had an even better chance a couple of minutes later as a long ball to Fafa Picault drew Cleveland off his line but ultimately came to nothing.
Seattle then had a couple of clear-cut chances to take the lead. In the 21st, Jimmy Medranda's cross found Fredy Montero in front of the net for a free header that was fired right into the arms of Maric. Medranda then timed another perfect cross to Ruidiaz not long after, but the Peruvian striker hit it wide.
But the Sounders finally broke through in the 63rd minute, as a low cross from Alex Roldan was touched home by Kelyn Rowe to make it a 1-0 match. Ruidiaz eventually added a goal of his own in stoppage time to seal the win for Seattle.
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: It was an historic night for the Sounders, who, after back-to-back draws, were able to hold serve at home and claim all three points to put them back in sole possession of first place in the Supporters' Shield standings. Meanwhile, the Dynamo have stalled out a little as tonight's loss, coupled with four straight draws coming into the match, have left them winless in their last five.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: After signing for his hometown club in January, Rowe delivered his first signature moment since donning the Rave Green, finding the scoresheet in an MLS match for the first time since 2018.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Medranda was terrific this evening. While Rowe and Ruidiaz had the match's lone goals, the performance of the Colombian can't be ignored, and he could have very well had a pair of assists before departing the match.
Next Up
- SEA: Sunday, July 18 at Minnesota United FC | 2 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes
- HOU: Tuesday, July 20 at Vancouver Whitecaps FC | 10 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+, TSN