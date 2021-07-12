Transfer Tracker

Report: Orlando City set to sign Argentine international defender

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report

Orlando City SC are reportedly on the verge of signing veteran Argentine left back Emmanuel Mas. Argentine reporter Cesar Luis Merlo reports the deal is agreed upon in principal, with a medical and contract signing imminent.

The 32-year-old Mas is currently unattached after his contract with Boca Juniors expired on July 1. The Argentine international spent the last two-and-a-half seasons with Boca Juniors after returning to Argentina following a season with Trabzonspor in the Turkish Super Lig.

Mas moved up from the San Martin youth ranks and joined the first team on Jan. 1, 2008. He spent five years with San Martin before transferring to San Lorenzo, where he made 131 appearances.

Mas has played for the Argentine national team eight times, making his debut in an International friendly against Bolivia at BBVA Stadium on Sept. 5, 2015. His last cap came in a World Cup qualifier against Chile in 2017.

Mas would fill a clear need for the Lions with first-choice Joao Moutinho, who has made six appearances, battling injuries. He’s not played in the last three games with Kyle Smith earning starting minutes at left back, a position in which Orlando lack depth.

