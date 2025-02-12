Orlando City vs. Inter Miami: How to watch, stream preseason friendly

Orlando City SC and Inter Miami CF renew their Florida Derby rivalry on Friday night in the final preseason test for both sides ahead of the 2025 campaign.

Meanwhile, Orlando host the Philadelphia Union on Feb. 22 to kick off their MLS season (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ).

The 75,000-capacity stadium that's home to the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the highly-anticipated showdown between the Lions and the Herons.

How to watch and stream

Orlando are coming off a best-ever finish in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs after reaching the 2024 Eastern Conference Final.

However, a new era awaits in 2025, following the offseason transfer of all-time leading scorer Facundo Torres to Brazilian powerhouse Palmeiras for a club-record fee (reportedly up to $14 million).

The Lions have reacted accordingly in the winter market by signing new Designated Player Marco Pašalić from Croatian top-flight side HNK Rijeka.