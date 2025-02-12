Orlando City vs. Inter Miami: How to watch, stream preseason friendly

Orlando City SC and Inter Miami CF renew their Florida Derby rivalry on Friday night in the final preseason test for both sides ahead of the 2025 campaign.
How to watch and stream
When
- Friday, Feb. 14 | 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT
Where
- Raymond James Stadium | Tampa, Florida
The 75,000-capacity stadium that's home to the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the highly-anticipated showdown between the Lions and the Herons.
Miami are preparing for their Concacaf Champions Cup Round One opener at Sporting Kansas City on Feb. 18. They begin their MLS slate on Feb. 22, hosting New York City FC (2:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
Meanwhile, Orlando host the Philadelphia Union on Feb. 22 to kick off their MLS season (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
Orlando are coming off a best-ever finish in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs after reaching the 2024 Eastern Conference Final.
However, a new era awaits in 2025, following the offseason transfer of all-time leading scorer Facundo Torres to Brazilian powerhouse Palmeiras for a club-record fee (reportedly up to $14 million).
The Lions have reacted accordingly in the winter market by signing new Designated Player Marco Pašalić from Croatian top-flight side HNK Rijeka.
They've also brought in MLS veteran midfielder Eduard Atuesta and Colombian winger Nicolás Rodríguez as they look to balance their defensive solidity with more offensive weapons.
Can Lionel Messi & Co. top last season's record-breaking Supporters' Shield success? That's the expressed goal of the Herons, who have their sights firmly set on MLS Cup presented by Audi, among other trophies, after 2024's playoff disappointment.
The "Core Four" of Messi, Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba remain, while the club also brought in key reinforcements in Fafà Picault, Tadeo Allende, Gonzalo Luján, Telasco Segovia and Maxi Falcón to round out the squad under new head coach Javier Mascherano.
Miami's preseason returns have been promising, with the Herons going a perfect 4W-0L-0D so far – most recently blowing out Honduran side Club Deportivo Olimpia by a 5-0 scoreline.