Inter Miami sign defender Gonzalo Luján

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Inter Miami CF have acquired defender Gonzalo Luján from Argentine top-flight side San Lorenzo, the club announced Thursday.
The 23-year-old Argentine youth international is under contract through 2027 with an option for 2028.
Luján arrives after making 97 appearances for San Lorenzo. He played 15 times for Argentina's U-23s and featured under now-Miami head coach Javier Mascherano at the 2024 Summer Olympics.
“Bringing in a young and versatile defender like Gonzalo Luján will be important for the upcoming 2025 season," said IMCF president of football operations Raúl Sanllehí.
"He provides our first team squad with quality depth and reinforces our defensive unit, while his versatility will be a valuable asset as he can perform in several positions across the back line."
High standard
Inter Miami enter 2025 as record-setting Supporters' Shield champions, having earned 74 points last season while scoring a league-best 79 goals. However, they exited the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs in Round One to Eastern Conference No. 9 seed Atlanta United.
Now led by Mascherano, the Herons' new campaign starts with a Feb. 18 match at Sporting Kansas City in the Concacaf Champions Cup. Their MLS slate begins on Feb. 22 vs. New York City FC (2:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant