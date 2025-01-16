Inter Miami sign defender Gonzalo Luján

The 23-year-old Argentine youth international is under contract through 2027 with an option for 2028.

Luján arrives after making 97 appearances for San Lorenzo. He played 15 times for Argentina's U-23s and featured under now-Miami head coach Javier Mascherano at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

“Bringing in a young and versatile defender like Gonzalo Luján will be important for the upcoming 2025 season," said IMCF president of football operations Raúl Sanllehí.