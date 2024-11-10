Inter Miami's MLS Cup dream dashed by Atlanta: "It hurts pretty bad"

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Supporters’ Shield. The MLS single-season points record. Lionel Messi leading arguably the most talented team in league history – all that brings little solace to Inter Miami CF after their shocking Round One elimination from the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Instead, Miami are on the receiving end of possibly the biggest upset ever seen in MLS: crashing out in Round One against the Eastern Conference’s ninth-seeded side that needed a Decision Day miracle to sneak into the playoffs.

Saturday’s 3-2 Game 3 loss at home to Atlanta United delivered an unexpected and heartbreaking end to a season that began with the highest of expectations, most notably lifting MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 7.

Unmet expectations

“If you think about the expectations we had for the playoffs, we evidently fell too short,” head coach Gerardo Martino said postmatch, shortly after saying this season can’t be considered a success for the club.

“They’re sad, as they should be,” Tata responded when asked about the mood of his players in the locker room. “As it should be when there’s so much expectation and the team can’t meet it. In the final stretch of the year we’d gotten used to achieving our objectives, and we weren’t able to achieve the most important one.”

Goalkeeper Drake Callender echoed Martino’s feelings of disappointment.

“It sucks, it hurts. We wanted to give more to the fans who’ve supported us all year long. This will definitely stick with me,” Callender said.