Inter Miami acquire Uruguayan defender Maxi Falcón

Inter Miami CF have acquired veteran defender Maxi Falcón from reigning Chilean Primera División champions Colo-Colo, the club announced Saturday.
The 27-year-old former Uruguay youth international signed a four-year deal through 2028 with an option for 2029. He primarily plays center back.
Falcón joins Miami with 10g/2a in 195 professional appearances across Rentistas (Uruguay) and Colo-Colo, winning six trophies at the latter team. He also competed 24 times in the Copa Libertadores, South America's premier club competition.
"I’m thrilled to join such an important club like Inter Miami for this first chapter of my career playing outside of South America," said Falcón.
"My goal is to give my all to help the club and my new teammates succeed and win titles."
Reinforcements
In Miami, Falcón adds crucial center-back depth alongside Tomás Avilés, David Martínez and more. From their 2024 squad, center backs Sergii Kryvtsov (option declined) and Nicolás Freire (loan expired) both departed.
Falcón is Miami's second back-line addition this winter. The club previously acquired Gonzalo Luján from Argentine top-flight side San Lorenzo.
Trophy pursuit
Inter Miami enter 2025 as record-setting Supporters' Shield champions, having earned 74 points last season while scoring a league-best 79 goals. However, they exited the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs in Round One to Eastern Conference No. 9 seed Atlanta United.
Now led by head coach Javier Mascherano, the Herons' new campaign starts with a Feb. 18 match at Sporting Kansas City in the Concacaf Champions Cup. Their MLS slate begins on Feb. 22 vs. New York City FC (2:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
