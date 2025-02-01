Inter Miami acquire Uruguayan defender Maxi Falcón

The 27-year-old former Uruguay youth international signed a four-year deal through 2028 with an option for 2029. He primarily plays center back.

Falcón joins Miami with 10g/2a in 195 professional appearances across Rentistas (Uruguay) and Colo-Colo, winning six trophies at the latter team. He also competed 24 times in the Copa Libertadores, South America's premier club competition.

"I’m thrilled to join such an important club like Inter Miami for this first chapter of my career playing outside of South America," said Falcón.