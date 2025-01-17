Inter Miami sign Venezuelan midfielder Telasco Segovia

"He will provide us quality depth in midfield, which will be key for a 2025 season in which Inter Miami will be competing in several tournaments both domestically and internationally."

"We’re excited to sign a promising young midfielder like Telasco Segovia," said IMCF president of football operations Raúl Sanllehí.

Internationally, Segovia has one goal in eight appearances for Venezuela. He featured at the 2024 Copa América and is a mainstay in 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying.

Segovia brings 9g/20a in 108 professional matches, developing at Venezuela's Deportivo Lara before moving to Italian side Sampdoria and later Casa Pia.

The 21-year-old Venezuelan international is under contract through the 2029 MLS season.

Segovia joins a Miami midfield highlighted by Spain and FC Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets, as well as rising youngsters Benjamin Cremaschi and Federico Redondo.

Segovia is Miami's fifth new signing this offseason. They previously acquired forwards Fafà Picault (MLS free agency) and Tadeo Allende (loan from Celta de Vigo), defender Gonzalo Luján (transfer from San Lorenzo) and goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo (loan from Lanús).

"I’m happy to be at a great club like Inter Miami. I arrive with aspirations of helping the team win several titles, contributing both offensively and defensively," said Segovia.