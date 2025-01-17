Inter Miami sign Venezuelan midfielder Telasco Segovia

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Inter Miami CF have acquired midfielder Telasco Segovia from Portuguese top-flight side Casa Pia AC, the club announced Friday.
The 21-year-old Venezuelan international is under contract through the 2029 MLS season.
Segovia brings 9g/20a in 108 professional matches, developing at Venezuela's Deportivo Lara before moving to Italian side Sampdoria and later Casa Pia.
Internationally, Segovia has one goal in eight appearances for Venezuela. He featured at the 2024 Copa América and is a mainstay in 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying.
"We’re excited to sign a promising young midfielder like Telasco Segovia," said IMCF president of football operations Raúl Sanllehí.
"He will provide us quality depth in midfield, which will be key for a 2025 season in which Inter Miami will be competing in several tournaments both domestically and internationally."
Segovia joins a Miami midfield highlighted by Spain and FC Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets, as well as rising youngsters Benjamin Cremaschi and Federico Redondo.
Segovia is Miami's fifth new signing this offseason. They previously acquired forwards Fafà Picault (MLS free agency) and Tadeo Allende (loan from Celta de Vigo), defender Gonzalo Luján (transfer from San Lorenzo) and goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo (loan from Lanús).
"I’m happy to be at a great club like Inter Miami. I arrive with aspirations of helping the team win several titles, contributing both offensively and defensively," said Segovia.
"I am looking to exploit my potential and continue growing in this great institution and in this highly competitive league that MLS is. It is a dream to be here and I’m excited to achieve great things with Inter Miami."
Led by new head coach Javier Mascherano, the reigning Supporters' Shield champions begin their title defense on Feb. 22 vs. New York City FC (2:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
The Herons will also enter the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup on Feb. 18 at Sporting Kansas City, playing Leg 1 of their Round One series.
