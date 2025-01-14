Inter Miami sign forward Tadeo Allende

Inter Miami CF have acquired winger Tadeo Allende on loan from LaLiga side Celta de Vigo, the club announced Tuesday.

"Tadeo’s versatility bolsters our options up front as he can perform in different positions across the pitch. We’re excited to bring him on board to help us compete in multiple competitions in 2025."

“We’re pleased to bring in attacker Tadeo Allende to further strengthen our attack," said IMCF president of football operations Raúl Sanllehí.

The 25-year-old Argentine is on loan through the 2025 MLS season.

Tallende has 18g/7a in 117 professional matches since debuting for boyhood side Instituto. He then moved to Argentine Primera División side Godoy Cruz before earning a transfer to Celta de Vigo last winter.

Tallende is Inter Miami's second attacking reinforcement this offseason; they previously signed MLS veteran Fafà Picault in free agency.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to join Inter Miami for an exciting new chapter in my career," said Allende. "I’m happy to be here in South Florida and I’m ready to give it my all to help the club achieve its objectives this upcoming season,” said Allende.

High standard

Inter Miami enter 2025 as record-setting Supporters' Shield champions, having earned 74 points last season while scoring a league-best 79 goals. However, they exited the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs in Round One to Eastern Conference No. 9 seed Atlanta United.