Orlando City acquire Colombian winger Nicolás Rodríguez

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Orlando City SC have acquired winger Nicolás Rodríguez from Colombian top-flight side Fortaleza CEIF, the club announced Friday.
The 20-year-old Colombia native is under contract through 2027 with an option for 2028. He occupies a U22 Initiative roster spot.
While at Fortaleza, Rodríguez produced 12g/8a in 73 matches across all competitions.
"We’re very excited to have Nico join us here in Orlando. With the characteristics he has as a player, he’s someone that we feel really fits our model and culture at the club," said EVP of soccer operations and general manager Luiz Muzzi.
"Nico has a skilled left foot that makes him a challenge to defend, likes to take defenders on one-on-one and has a promising future. We’re excited for all he’ll achieve here during his time in purple."
Rodríguez joins an Orlando City attack that will look different in 2025, after all-time-leading scorer Facundo Torres was transferred to Brazilian Série A side Palmeiras for reportedly up to $14 million.
"It’s an honor and a point of pride to be able to wear this kit, to be able to represent this badge and it’s very important to me and to my family," said Rodríguez. "I’m excited about this next step along my journey."
In 2024, Orlando finished fourth in the Eastern Conference (52 points) and advanced to the Eastern Conference Final, their best-ever finish in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.
The Lions' 2025 schedule begins Feb. 22 vs. the Philadelphia Union (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant