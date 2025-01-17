Orlando City acquire Colombian winger Nicolás Rodríguez

Rodríguez joins an Orlando City attack that will look different in 2025, after all-time-leading scorer Facundo Torres was transferred to Brazilian Série A side Palmeiras for reportedly up to $14 million.

"It’s an honor and a point of pride to be able to wear this kit, to be able to represent this badge and it’s very important to me and to my family," said Rodríguez. "I’m excited about this next step along my journey."